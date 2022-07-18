"It's very unlikely I'm going to go" - Sykkuno responds to fans asking him if he's going to South Korea with OfflineTV crew

Several fans of YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" wanted to know if he was planning on going to South Korea with the OfflineTV members later this month.

Sykkuno revealed that the likelihood of him tagging along with other internet personalities was slim as no direct flights were available. He stated that most flights would take well over 24 hours to reach their destination.

The former Twitch streamer explained his perspective on the matter by saying:

"Let's see, 'People want you to go to Korea.' I've heard that, but it's very unlikely I'm going to go. I checked the flights, and there's no direct flights there anymore. So, if I even want to fly there at all, it's going to take over 24 hours to fly there, which is insane, I think."

Sykkuno explains why is wont be joining OfflineTV streamers in South Korea

The YouTube Gaming sensation hosted a seven-hour long 'Sussy Sundays' stream earlier today and spent the initial moments interacting with his fans and viewers.

Fans wanted to know if Thomas would be taking a break to go on vacation as several well-known personalities like Valkyrae, LilyPichu, and Disguised Toast are roaming the world and hosting special IRL streams. The Las Vegas native's response was:

"I doubt it and I feel like vacations aren't really my thing. So, I mean, I just enjoy playing games. So, I was like, kind of on the fence and there's a lot of reasons not to go. But yeah, I think almost everybody's on vacation, guys."

After being labeled a workaholic by his fans, Sykkuno explained that he likes playing video games because that is what he enjoys doing:

"Workaholic? Not really. I mean, it's just what I like to do. I mean, I think if you guys have been watching me for a while, you'll see that even when I'm not streaming sometimes, or actually most of the times, you'll just see me playing games on my friend's stream because that's just what I like to do."

Timestamp: 00:03:59

The conversation then shifted as fans began asking if he was going to South Korea along with the OfflineTV members. The 30-year-old gamer stated that it would be very unlikely as direct flights to South Korea were not available anymore.

He continued further by saying:

"I'm not going to sit on a plane for over 24 hours. So... and I'd have to do it twice also. There and the way back, so it's a little... yeah, you know, there was a hole, I was like, kind of on the fence, but over 24 hours flight time is insane to me, and it's, you know, it's just not... I don't think it's even possible at this point."

Fans react to Sykkuno's address

The YouTube comment section had a rather polarizing reaction towards the streamer's address.

While some fans sympathized with Sykkuno by saying that he should do whatever he likes to do, others stated that he should go to South Korea along with his streamer buddies:

Fans provide their take on the streamer's address (Image via vitalFY/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube Gaming who made the platform switch earlier this year. He currently has 2.8 million subscribers with more than 340 million channel views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far