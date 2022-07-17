"I'm so busy on my Valkyrae stan account" - Sykkuno and Miyoung argue over who is the bigger fan

Rachell "Valkyrae's" latest YouTube video featured Thomas "Sykkuno" and Miyoung "Kkatamina" making an appearance in Bella Poarch's music video Dolls.

During one of the behind-the-scenes cuts, Sykkuno and Miyoung ended up having a light-hearted argument over who was Valkyrae's biggest fan. After a bit of back-and-forth, the Las Vegas native hit back at Miyoung by talking about his alternative Valkyrae stan account and said:

"Why do you think I never tweet? I'm so busy on my Valkyrae stan account and that's why I tweet once a month."

Sykkuno and Miyoung have a light-hearted argument over who is the bigger Valkyrae fan

The 100 Thieves co-owner uploaded a seven-minute-long video titled Valkyrae Dies in Bella Poarch's Arms 😢 - DOLLS MV BTS on July 15 which showed the streamer and her friends' in behind-the-scenes' cuts for Bella Poarch's most recent music video, Dolls.

During the initial moments of the video, Thomas and Miyoung wanted to meet Valkyrae and almost immediately, a friendly banter between the two streamers started after Miyoung stated:

"I'm her number one fan. The biggest fan and if anyone else thinks they're her biggest fan, you're wrong!"

(Timestamp: 00:46)

The 30-year-old gamer was taken aback after hearing what Miyoung had to say, and in response, he revealed that he had a secret Twitter account dedicated to Valkyrae:

"Oh... actually I have a secret Twitter account with her faces all over."

Miyoung confirmed that Thomas often opens Twitter and switches accounts:

"Wait, I knew it! He does open up Twitter, and he switches a lot and he's been really sneaky about it. Go into a little corner."

Sykkuno burst out laughing and joked by saying that he tweets once a month because he is always online on the Valkyrae stan account.

RAE @Valkyrae



Behind the scenes of Bella’s music video for her newest song DOLLS



It’s super short Vlog but it was fun dying in her arms

enjoy!



youtu.be/QGuxBRp2gfE New vlog!Behind the scenes of Bella’s music video for her newest song DOLLSIt’s super short Vlog but it was fun dying in her armsenjoy! New vlog!Behind the scenes of Bella’s music video for her newest song DOLLSIt’s super short Vlog but it was fun dying in her arms☺️enjoy!youtu.be/QGuxBRp2gfE https://t.co/aX5DubeX1N

Fans react to the streamers' friendly banter

The YouTube comment section featured more than 90 fan reactions. While some fans pointed at Sykkuno posing awkwardly for the photo, others wanted to know the name of the secret Valkyrae stan account that the YouTuber mentioned in the clip:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' banter 1/2 (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Some viewers also stated that the YouTube Gaming sensation shares similarities to L from the widely popular anime, Death Note:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' banter 2/2 (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

At the time of writing, Bella Poarch's Dolls garnered more than 3.1 million views and 401k likes within two days of its premiere. Several prominent streaming personalities like Dream, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and Miyoung made a cameo appearance in the video and fans loved every bit of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far