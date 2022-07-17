“We’ll get DMCA” - Sykkuno explains why he can’t react to Bella Poarch’s new song

Thomas "Sykkuno," during his stream on July 12, talked about his being unable to react to Bella Poarch's new single Dolls even though he was featured in it. Dolls was released on YouTube on July 15. It was her third single and the sequel to the song titled, Build a B**ch, which was released in May of last year.

Speaking on his stream, the 31-year-old streamer revealed that despite having made a cameo appearance in the music video, he couldn't legally listen to the song live on stream and react to it due to copyright issues. He said:

“We’ll get DMCA.”

Sykkuno reveals his cameo did not warrant him a reaction video

Upon being asked to respond to the video on stream, Sykkuno, unfortunately, did not have a positive answer to offer. He, however, provided a good reason as to why he couldn't react to the video, saying:

"It's kinda weird but I don't think we're allowed to listen to Bella's music.... 'Cause in the last one, a lot of people were in the music video, right? Like Rae, a bunch of people, and they just aren't allowed to listen to it."

The American was not the only internet personality who had made a cameo in the music video. Along with the YouTuber, streamers such as Dream, Grimes, Mizkif, Valkyrae, and HasanAbi also made short appearances in it.

Commenting on his short part in the video, Sykkuno said:

"I stand there for about a second, go like this (holds hand up), and that's the whole part."

He also admitted that despite his short role, he was rather grateful for the experience.

Fans react to Sykkuno's role in the music video

Fans have provided their own take regarding the role of their favorite streamer's appearance in the new music video. They were very excited to see him in the video, even though he only appeared for a few seconds.

Fans on Twitter have shared how they feel, congratulating the streamer on his appearance:

The 31-year-old Twitch-streamer-turned-YouTuber is presently among the fastest-growing content creators. He has amassed over 2.85 million subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing.

