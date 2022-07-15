“You could pay $2,000 for a speed boost” - Erobb221 gets trolled by fans after talking about his Tesla

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" talked about his experience owning a Tesla car and the various add-on features that cost a lot of money.

Fans told him to view a viral tweet by Joe Pompliano highlighting BMW's new monthly subscription service that is required to enable the car's heated seats.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano This is wild — BMW is now selling a monthly subscription service for heated seats in your car.



• Monthly fee: $18

• Annual fee: $180



The car will come with all the necessary components, but payment is needed to remove a software block.



Initially, Erobb221 did not believe Joe Pompliano's claims, however, he backtracked from his statements saying that he pays a monthly fee for using internet services inside the car.

Eric spoke a bit more about other add-on features that he did not end up buying:

"You have to pay $10k for the Auto-Drive. So you get the car, you pay $10k for Auto-Drive, like self-driving, full self-driving capabilities. And then you can pay $2,000 for a speed boost. So, I haven't bought it yet. You can pay $2k for like, it makes your car faster."

Erobb221 talks about add-on features for his Tesla car and gets trolled by fans

Eric often finds himself in situations in which the comments he makes almost immediately backfire, resulting in his fans and viewers trolling him.

The incident during the recent livestream was no different. The Twitch streamer discussed some of the pricey add-ons available for Tesla cars and revealed that he pays $9 per month to access the car's internet functions.

(Timestamp 01:20:51)

After reading a series of troll comments posted by fans present in his Twitch chat, Erobb expressed his displeasure by stating:

"I don't f***ing care, man. 'You're an Elon b**ch.' Dude, okay! I hate this! I don't like... just because I like the f***ing car, a Tesla, doesn't mean I f***ing love Elon Musk. I don't understand this. Like, if you drive a f***ing Ford F150, do you love Henry Ford? Like, I don't understand!"

Erobb221 read a few more fan comments and said:

"It's so dumb! Hit a nerve because it's the most annoying s**t, man! He made the car? Okay, I get that. Doesn't mean I'm f***ing obsessed with the person! A lot of people make a lot of things. I like what they make, doesn't mean I love who they are! Okay? P*ssing me off, man!"

Fans react to Erobb221's clip

Eric's clip made an appearance on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail and sparked a handful of fan reactions:

Fans on Reddit providing their take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Erobb221 is a well-known content creator who started livestreaming on Twitch in 2017. Aside from streaming in the Just Chatting category for more than 1,750 hours, Eric is an avid gamer who has played several games such as Dark Souls 3, God of War, Minecraft, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

