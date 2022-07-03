“It was actually me that banned him” - Erobb221 bans Greekgodx from his Twitch after latter spams controversial messages

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" banned Dimitri "Greekgodx" from his Twitch chat after the latter spammed some controversial messages.

While playing Microsoft Flight Simulator, Erobb221 opened a screenshot from Greekgodx's Twitch chat ranting about getting banned from the former's chat room. An excerpt from the British streamer's chat read:

"I got banned from Erobb's channel for saying the moon landing was faked and it 100% was. Not trolling. F***ing sheep mods banned me."

Erobb revealed that it was not his channel moderators who banned him, but it was him who took action to suspend Greekgodx from his Twitch chat:

"It was actually me that banned him. It wasn't my 'sheep mod.'"

Twitch streamer Erobb221 bans Greekgodx from his Twitch chat

Controversy and drama continue to shroud Greekgodx after he was unbanned from Twitch on July 1. Following his unban, Dimitri went on another misogynistic rant, stating that women are manipulative and controlling.

It also seems like Greekgodx is seeking to stir drama while he is not streaming. Earlier today, the streamer was banned from Erobb's channel after claiming that the moon landing never happened, and it was faked. He also resorted to calling Erobb's Twitch chat moderators "sheep."

Timestamp: 01:23:58

Erobb221 read out Greek's rant-filled comments and stated that it was he who banned the content creator from his Twitch chat. He explained the rationale behind his decision:

"It makes my chat dogs**t. It's nothing personal. I just don't like my chat being dogs**t every time he comes in here, trying to stir some s**t."

Some viewers tried to question his stance by asking if he had seen the state of his Twitch chat. Erobb's response was:

"I mean, they're fine right now, I'm not minding them."

The short conversation on the subject came to a close as Erobb continued playing Microsoft Flight Simulator on stream.

Reddit reacts to Erobb221 banning Greekgodx from his Twitch chat

Erobb's clip was one of the top posts on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with more than 335 fans flocking in to provide their take. A Redditor posted Greek's chat logs:

Some fans claimed that Greekgodx should be banned from the platform for spreading misinformation:

A discussion about conspiracy theories started off amongst Redditors:

While some viewers speculated that Greekgodx was trying to increase his view count by providing controversial viewpoints on various subjects.

Others claimed that the streamer was having some sort of a "mental episode."

Redditors provide their stance on the streamer's controversial statements (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Erobb221 is a well-known figure in the streaming community who began his online career on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2017. He currently has 383,002 followers and has played games like Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Dark Souls series on his Twitch channel.

