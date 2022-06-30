Create
Notifications

“Is that Dream?”: Fans lose it upon seeing a familiar face in Bella Poarch’s latest Dolls teaser

Fans react to seeing a familiar &ldquo;face&rdquo; in Bella Poarch&rsquo;s latest Dolls teaser (Image via- Bella Poarch/Twitter)
Fans react to seeing a familiar “face” in Bella Poarch’s latest Dolls teaser (Image via- Bella Poarch/Twitter)
reaction-emoji
Vitasta Singh
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Popular Minecraft streamer Dream has a peculiar trait that makes him different from the rest of his peers. The streamer has never revealed his face to his viewers, choosing to conceal it under a white smiling mask instead.

As such, whenever fans get a hint regarding the popular gaming star's true appearance, they tend to become ecstatic. Although Dream has always been busy with his streaming schedule, a new music video may have finally revealed another side of the creator.

Tiktok sensation and popular social media personality Bella Poarch recently unveiled a horror-filled teaser for her upcoming song titled Doll. The clip features YouTube Gaming sensation Valkyrae and Minecraft legend Dream, leaving the internet obsessed.

Dream appears in Bella Poarch's upcoming horror-filled music video Dolls

July 15th. Presave now😈 bellapoarch.lnk.to/dolls https://t.co/rV7TNdDmsJ

The rather short teaser for Bella Poarch's upcoming song Dolls features the singer holding and looking at the seemingly unconscious Valkyrae in her lap, with tears rolling down her face.

The background is engulfed in flames, with the duo still wearing their iconic outfit from Poarch's Build a Bitch. The aesthetic clearly signifies the story's continuation from the singer's previous song and takes place in the same factory as well.

The TikTok sensation then glares at the camera and lets out a rather terrifying scream. The shot subsequently pans out to depict a couple of television sets, suggesting surveillance measures. The clip then reveals a mysterious dark figure who is nefariously watching the duo on television.

❤️‍🔥DOLLS! #dreamfanart #bellapoarch https://t.co/RuC4pJabgF

The mysterious figure shoots a swift glance to the side, revealing Dream's signature smiling white mask. Suffice to say, viewers were overjoyed with this reveal.

Following Bella's initial announcement regarding the upcoming song, a series of suggestive tweets were shared between the creators. These tweets then teased Dream's possible appearance in the video.

See u on Friday for Part 2😈 twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
@bellapoarch 😱
@Dream are u gonna be in it😳

Fans react to Dream's appearance in Bella Poarch's upcoming music video

As expected, fans were more than delighted with the Minecraft streamers' cameo. Many are already speculating if he will appear in the music video as his eponymous moniker or reveal his face.

All in all, the internet is more than eager for Bella Poarch's upcoming blockbuster, not least because of the Minecraft sensation.

@bellapoarch no way 🤯 that guy kinda looks like me
@bellapoarch help I’ve fallen and I can’t get up😔
@bellapoarch IS THIS DREAM IT SOMEONE ELSE COZ OMG I'M NOT OK WTFF 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/YCRi2NqTnL
@bellapoarch DREAM ACTUALLY DID IT OMG https://t.co/B44uioIbhp
@bellapoarch Is that the man himself at the end https://t.co/74wvHstbbN
@JdoubledJd @bellapoarch Just be patient atleast the teaser is here 🤷🏻‍♂️
@bellapoarch DREAM????? https://t.co/pDuBNfWC92
@EllieKrote @bellapoarch is it like the actual dream or like someone who has his mask???😭😭😭
@bellapoarch u better not be fucking w us bella 🔪 https://t.co/W0IHiBsKXy
@bellapoarch I SWEAR https://t.co/JI89lJ6GKW
@bellapoarch WHATS THIS? WHAT IS THIS? https://t.co/OzXvuz8Z4o
@bellapoarch DREAM ACTUALLY DID IT https://t.co/ehlGw2xOUU
@bellapoarch IM GONAN THROW IM GONN THTROE WIUNFGFJMK,DFNHYRD,SFGFJDLFMHJDKMF https://t.co/5sIvvQ7sq0
@bellapoarch this better be who i think it is https://t.co/Fa8SBl69gw
@bellapoarch Oh yeah Bella, i cannot wait for your newest music video to come out, it's going to be a real epic masterpiece, i can tell you that (plus, i have allready pre-saved your song and i set my reminder on your YouTube channel, i am born ready) 🤩😻😍💫✨😉😎❤️‍🔥🔥✌️🙌🙌
@bellapoarch IS IT ACTUALLY HIM?? OH GOD
@ysh_dlcrz @bellapoarch HE WAS TAGGED AAAAAHHHH https://t.co/Joe1yLmJYU
@bellapoarch I SEE DREAM https://t.co/wjqUkidQnf
@bellapoarch Is that who I think it is🤨 https://t.co/zehSnf9kNY
@bellapoarch DREAM?? HELLO??? DID I SEE THAT RIGHT OR AM I DREAMING.. https://t.co/p8xgI8MLTk
@bellapoarch EXCUSE MEEEEEEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/GKhxRMBr9J
@bellapoarch ik everyone is taking about dream but can we talk about how absolutely beautiful bella and rae are https://t.co/NKKTvPK6TE
@bellapoarch DWEAM? https://t.co/ptlCcEGLdf
@bellapoarch HOLT SHRUTTTTTTTTTTT5 THATS DREAMMNNNNNN https://t.co/EQaruX6iuZ
@bellapoarch he ain't do it https://t.co/sbKvbtktPc
@bellapoarch DREAM?! https://t.co/6l4fXMZxkx
Also Read Article Continues below
@bellapoarch @updatingdtqk BELLA WHO IS THISSSSSS????!! https://t.co/Fyec6kggF0
@bellapoarch I'm SCREAMING https://t.co/v76azgdRQv

Anticipating a marvelous work of art, fans won't have to wait for long as Dolls is set to release on July 15, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...