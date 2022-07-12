“Wait, did Rae do it again?”- Miyoung reveals Valkyrae bought her an $18,000 first-class flight to South Korea

Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" got together with Thomas "Sykkuno" and Corpse Husband during a recent livestream.

As the streamer group conversed, Kkatamina stated that she would be heading to South Korea with the squad later this month. Sykkuno, however, was interested in knowing if she had booked a first-class flight worth $18,000.

Miyoung revealed that she would be flying first-class but mentioned that she did not pay for the ticket. Sykkuno immediately understood that it was Valkyrae who paid for Kkatamina's flight and exclaimed:

"What? Wait, did Rae do it again? Oh, my god. She's rich! I got to message her quick! Man, Rae's rich."

Sykkuno and Corpse Husband are left stunned after Miyoung says that Valkyrae bought her $18,000 first-class flight to South Korea

The YouTube Gaming and Twitch streamers collaborated to play Fall Guys and Valorant during a recent livestream.

Before they began playing games, Sykkuno asked Corpse Husband if he would be interested in going to South Korea with him, and the latter stated that he would like to visit the country.

Following this, Sykkuno asked his streamer buddies to guess the approximate cost of a first-class flight to South Korea:

"Hey, guys. I was looking at flights to Korea, right? With chat. Do you know how much a first-class flight to Korea costs? Just take a guess. Let's do that game where you guess how much something co."

Miyoung did not waste any time and began throwing out numbers that were very close to the real amount. Sykkuno sensed that the OfflineTV member had booked her flight and said:

"Okay, she just ordered her flight, which is why she's actually pretty close. I think Miyoung just ordered her flight to Korea, which is why she's pretty close. It was $18,000. $18,000! It is both ways, so it's only $9k each way, right? That's pretty psychotic. Who can afford that? Not me, right?"

Kkatamina revealed that she would be joining Valkyrae and her squad in South Korea and also mentioned that it was the latter who bought her a first-class ticket.

Corpse was amused upon hearing this and joked that business must be "booming" and that Valkyrae had "a lot of scrap."

The conversation concluded when Sykkuno stated that the cost of the flight was almost the same as buying a car:

"She didn't offer to pay for me. Maybe she thinks I'm rich. But wait... so you did. She got you a first-class flight. That's like a car, man! $18k!"

Miyoung is one of the most famous content creators on Twitch and became the most subscribed female Twitch streamer in 2021. She currently has more than 522k followers and has played games like Valorant, Minecraft, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends on her channel.

