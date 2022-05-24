Valkyrae leaves Discord call with Sykkuno and Miyoung after they discuss her recent Gold Gala appearance 

The OfflineTV (OTV) squad featuring Rachell "Valkyrae," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Miyoung teamed up together to play a few rounds of Fall Guys during a recent stream.

Last week, Valkyrae uploaded some pictures to her main Twitter handle and revealed that she would be making an appearance on the Gold Gala's red carpet. Rae donning an amazing dress went viral on the social media platform.

As the group of friends played Fall Guys, Sykkuno and Miyoung began teasing by poking fun at the 100 Thieves co-owner by mentioning how she was one of the most famous personalities at the Gala and how the paparazzi had been following her.

This led to the YouTube Gaming sensation leaving the call as she felt uncomfortable.

Valkyrae leaves the call after getting teased by Sykkuno and Miyoung

During a recent broadcast on May 24, members of the famous OfflineTV group queued up to play the famous battle royale game Fall Guys. For a while, the group could not find games with full groups.

Rae provided a reason for the lack of games by stating how the full groups in the game needed to look out for the one person that queued up in the squad.

Sykkuno took the opportunity to poke some fun at his good friend and mentioned:

"So that means one lucky viewer who is queuing up right now could join the one and only Valkyrae squad."

His light-hearted banter continued as he began talking about her recent Gold Gala appearance:

"I heard she was at the Gala."

Miyoung joined in on the prank and added:

"She was and she had paparazzi!"

Sykkuno continued to tease Rae when Miyoung asked him how he knew about her being the most famous person at the event:

"Oh my god. I heard she was the most popular person at the Gala. I was there yesterday when (Disguised) Toast said, 'Rae was the most popular person at the Gala.'"

The 30-year-old female gamer left the call as Sykkuno teased her by stating that he made her feel uncomfortable. Soon enough, Sykkuno and Miyoung realized that Valkyrae had left the call.

Miyoung started blaming Sykkuno for making their good friend leave the Discord call. Rae joined back a few moments later, and both of them were relieved to see her come back. After a few seconds of awkward silence, Sykkuno questioned Valkyrae:

"Rae, do you have something against being the most popular person at the Gala?"

The Queen of YouTube replied:

"I was not. That's just straight lies! Bella (Poarch) was literally there! She is there, this is true."

The hilarious back and forth amongst the trio ended when Miyoung shared her sentiments by mentioning that Rae was on another level at the event. According to her, she was the most famous person at the Gala.

Fans react to Valkyrae leaving the call

The YouTube comment section was swarming with fan reactions, and fans loved the interaction between the three popular content creators.

Fans reacting to the streamers' conversation (Image via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

Rae is one of the most popular content creators and streamers on YouTube Gaming. Ever since she exclusively started streaming on YouTube, she has amassed a whopping 3.6 million subscribers with 222 million channel views.

