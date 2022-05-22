Fans react as Valkyrae shares her fears regarding walking in a dress on Gold Gala's red carpet

Rachell "Valkyrae" was recently invited to the first annual Gold Gala. The gala was put together by the nonprofit Gold House and was an event to honor some of the most influential Americans of Asian descent.

The YouTuber posted on Twitter that she was a bit nervous to walk down the red carpet. She said that she feared she'd fall over and embarrass herself.

Valkyrae shares her red carpet fears

Gold House, a nonprofit fighting for socioeconomic equality for Asian Americans, put together its first annual Gold Gala. The event comes during Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honors the most influential Americans of Asian descent.

Rae, who is of Filipino descent, was voted into the A100 list for 2022, earning her an invitation and honors at the gala. She was joined by dozens of other prominent Asian-American athletes, musicians, social media influencers, and business executives.

On her alternate Twitter account, she tweeted about some of her nerves and fears leading up to the gala. Before revealing her dress for the evening on her main account, she said that she was concerned about potentially tripping over it and falling while on the red carpet.

Later that evening, she tweeted out a picture of herself in the dress before heading to the Gold Gala.

Many friends and fans were supportive of the dress, giving her compliments under the tweet and congratulating her. Others wished her luck on her big night.

While her specific fear of tripping on the red carpet might not be something many are familiar with, the fear of embarrassing yourself in front of a large crowd is very real for most people.

Fortunately for her, she made it across the red carpet in her dress just fine that evening. Fans on Twitter posted numerous videos and photos of her at the Gala, and the night seemed to go without a hitch for the streamer.

Fans react to Valkyrae's red carpet fears

Fans took to Twitter to joke about what would happen if the YouTuber were to trip and fall on the red carpet at the Gold Gala.

COY @coyelizabeth5 @itsraechill rae if she falls while walking the carpet : @itsraechill rae if she falls while walking the carpet : https://t.co/ENdSHbgfRp

GHOULY 乂 @ghooouly @itsraechill If you trip, I have critical information and evidence that could lead to the arrest of the carpet. @itsraechill If you trip, I have critical information and evidence that could lead to the arrest of the carpet. https://t.co/Y0pmFGAbmr

Many fans were more concerned with seeing the dress, as this was before she revealed it on her main Twitter account.

Valkyrae Updates @UpdatesValkyrae @itsraechill I think we all will be tripping once you post those outfit pics. @itsraechill I think we all will be tripping once you post those outfit pics.

COY @coyelizabeth5 @itsraechill gorl you need to show us the dress but i know you will look so frickin stunning @itsraechill gorl you need to show us the dress but i know you will look so frickin stunning

Overall, most fans seemed to be supportive, wishing the streamer luck before her big night.

‎ً @99allure @itsraechill YOU WONT AND YOULL DO GREAT QUEEN. WE’LL ALL BE WAITING AND SUPPORTING @itsraechill YOU WONT AND YOULL DO GREAT QUEEN. WE’LL ALL BE WAITING AND SUPPORTING ❤️

.:Christina:. @SeresVictoria @itsraechill Take your time. Don't rush and remember to breathe! Good Luck my queen!! @itsraechill Take your time. Don't rush and remember to breathe! Good Luck my queen!!

Perhaps luck was on her side as she made it through the gala before any of her fears came true.

