"You can't just act like everything is normal"- Miyoung reacts to Valkyrae's outfit for the gala on livestream

Miyoung "Kkatamina" and Rachell "Valkyrae" made an appearance on Disguised Toast's stream. Rae was getting ready to attend the Gold Gala. The gala was put on by Gold House, a nonprofit collective fighting for socioeconomic equality for Asian Americans.

When Valkyrae showed up on stream, she sat down and started reading Toast's Twitch chat. Miyoung told her to at least show off the dress first, saying she was acting too casual about it.

"You can't just act like everything is normal."

Miyoung reacts to Valkyrae's gala outfit

The Twitch streamer joined her roommate Valkyrae on Disguised Toast's stream. Rae was preparing to attend the Gold House Gala, where she was honored as one of the 100 most influential Americans of Asian descent. The event was in observance of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

She told Rae to stop acting so casually after she sat down in her dress and started reading Toast's Twitch chat. Rae started barking while reading the chat, which she was told was weird. She explained that she was just reading what the chat was saying,

"I'm reading chat. I'm not barking to myself."

Valkyrae had her hair in a single long braid with the aid of some hair extensions. She called out the Twitch streamer for thinking it was her natural hair. Miyoung said she was confused because it looked natural. Rae pretended to be offended by her not being observant enough.

"This is how I know she doesn't pay attention to me."

Miyoung said that she just has a poor memory.

"My memory is poo-poo."

The two girls then started imitating electronic music and flickering the lights in Toast's room. Valkyrae joked that it was like EDC, an electronic dance music festival held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Toast seemed a bit annoyed by the way they were joking around.

"He's like, 'Stop it, please!'"

While Disguised Toast remained silent throughout the clip, the other two streamers were lively as Valkyrae's big night at the Gold Gala drew near.

Fans react to Miyoung and Valkyrae on Toast's stream

Fans loved the two streamers and their energy when they showed up on Disguised Toast's stream.

Fans appreciated the two streamers' chemistry as well as Disguised Toast's embarrassment at Valkyrae's barking (Image via YouTube)

Fans also noted how quiet and embarrassed Toast appeared when Valkyrae started barking back at the Twitch chat.

The gala Valkyrae attended in her exquisite dress took place on Saturday night, May 21.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh