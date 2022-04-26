"Are you scamming him?": Miyoung reveals how her mother reacted to her delaying GTA gameplay

OfflineTV & Friends aren't the only people around Miyoung who want her to hop on the Grand Theft Auto trend. In her latest stream, the Twitch streamer recently revealed what went down with her mother when the two met up for dinner.

Miyoung claimed that her mom had been constantly texting and spamming her to try out GTA at least every week. It was when the mother and daughter duo met up for dinner that the former went and dropped the ball. She accused her own daughter of "scamming" fellow streamer Jeremey "Disguised Toast," who had gotten her the PC in the first place:

"Didn't Toast get you a new PC? Are you scamming him?"

The content creator lightheartedly disclosed that this statement alone was shocking to hear from her own mother, and she was at a loss for words:

"I didn't know what to say. I literally had no words to say in that moment. I just sat there. I couldn't say anything because it's like: well, you're not wrong."

Fans react to Miyoung's mom roasting her

Many fans found the interaction to be adorable, and even agreed with the content creator's mom. They further quipped that Miyoung was known for scamming and trolling her friends, and one fan even coined the term "ScaMiyoung."

Another fan found it hilarious that the streamer's mom was scolding her for not playing a game, which is pretty rare in the parenting world.

Viewers left their opinions in the comment section (image via YouTube)

Many fans used this new content as shipping fuel for both Miyoung and Toast, as the two have been at the center of dating rumors for quite some time due to their proximity and closeness to each other.

They found the mention of Toast quite endearing, stating that the pair had gotten her mother's "approval" and that she was always giving consideration to Toast.

Fans certainly seemed delighted with this interaction (image via YouTube)

Other fans chose to recognize that while Toast may have had a huge impact on the content creator's career, she also worked hard to accrue success and no one should discredit that.

A few others also understood as to why Miyoung would procrastinate playing GTA for so long, and brought up the fact that Toast himself had given up on the multiplayer action-adventure a long time ago, so it's not like she was necessarily scamming him in the first place.

Viiewers continued to weigh in their takes (image via YouTube)

A Twitter fan shed light on the toxicity of GTA communities, thus granting their streamer more leverage for not rejoining the community:

🐧🇵🇭 @weepyhall0w i actually rly understand why tina / miyoung, etc; aren't thst interested in joining gta. the communities can be so bad ): i actually rly understand why tina / miyoung, etc; aren't thst interested in joining gta. the communities can be so bad ):

Miyoung "kkatamina" is an esteemed Twitch streamer and was recognized as the "most subbed female streamer" in 2021. She has been affiliated with Offline TV & Friends since 2018, and plays a variety of games including League of Legends, Valorant and Bloons TD 6.

It was actually Disguised Toast who had given her a laptop to start streaming in the first place, which has since been upgraded to a PC, as of 2022. She has currently amassed 504K followers on Twitch and continues to contribute greatly to the organization and livestreaming platform.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul