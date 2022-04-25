"I want it IRL": Valkyrae confesses she is completely obsessed with one of her GTA character's possessions

YouTube queen and popular streamer Rachell Hofstetter, aka Valkyrae, recently confessed her immense obsession with one of her GTA character's possessions. Roleplay and GTA go hand in hand, much like bread and butter: it's a sure-shot recipe for success and taste. It's more like an addiction, actually.
However, getting addicted to a video game character or its possession is nothing new. The fascinating world of GTA RP is filled with some of the best characters and super cool vehicles that have the power to make almost anyone fall in deep love with the title.
That's precisely what the YouTube queen has been obsessed about lately. Earlier today, she took to her official Twitter handle to confess her love for Ray Mond's car.
Going on about her passion for the car, she wrote:
"Not me loving Ray Mond’s car so much that I want it IRL lol"
Valkyrae revealed her fascination for a GTA RP beauty
Rae's obsession with GTA RP is nothing new. The streamer has often talked about her addiction to the game and how back she is now almost in love with Ray Mond's car. In February 2022, the star streamer revealed a lot about her GTA RP addition.
As per the streamer herself, even when she is not streaming or playing the game, she's busy watching gameplay live streams from other streamers of the same game.
Valkyrae has always been a bit inclined towards GTA RP in terms of gameplay and its characters. She can often be seen streaming and playing Grand Theft Auto roleplay almost regularly.
However, other than Valkyrae, many big names in the streaming industry, such as xQc, Sykkuno, Fusile, and Dr.Disrespect, who constantly speak in praise of the title, can be seen playing the game quite often.
Fans react to Valkyrae's new love
As expected, Rae's new obsession has elicited tons and tons of reactions from fans on Twitter. Some of the tweet's responses read:
Even after eight whole years, GTA RP is still extremely popular among the gaming community. The game has accumulated an enormous player base by consistently adding fresh and new content to the title.
However, one of the most beloved content additions has been none other than the super-cool vehicles in GTA RP. As a whole, GTA RP is a creative mix of the usual GTA title and roleplaying, making it a perfect treat for both styles.