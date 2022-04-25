"I want it IRL": Valkyrae confesses she is completely obsessed with one of her GTA character's possessions

YouTube queen and popular streamer Rachell Hofstetter, aka Valkyrae, recently confessed her immense obsession with one of her GTA character's possessions. Roleplay and GTA go hand in hand, much like bread and butter: it's a sure-shot recipe for success and taste. It's more like an addiction, actually.

However, getting addicted to a video game character or its possession is nothing new. The fascinating world of GTA RP is filled with some of the best characters and super cool vehicles that have the power to make almost anyone fall in deep love with the title.

That's precisely what the YouTube queen has been obsessed about lately. Earlier today, she took to her official Twitter handle to confess her love for Ray Mond's car.

Going on about her passion for the car, she wrote:

"Not me loving Ray Mond’s car so much that I want it IRL lol"

Valkyrae revealed her fascination for a GTA RP beauty

Rae's obsession with GTA RP is nothing new. The streamer has often talked about her addiction to the game and how back she is now almost in love with Ray Mond's car. In February 2022, the star streamer revealed a lot about her GTA RP addition.

As per the streamer herself, even when she is not streaming or playing the game, she's busy watching gameplay live streams from other streamers of the same game.

Valkyrae has always been a bit inclined towards GTA RP in terms of gameplay and its characters. She can often be seen streaming and playing Grand Theft Auto roleplay almost regularly.

However, other than Valkyrae, many big names in the streaming industry, such as xQc, Sykkuno, Fusile, and Dr.Disrespect, who constantly speak in praise of the title, can be seen playing the game quite often.

Fans react to Valkyrae's new love

As expected, Rae's new obsession has elicited tons and tons of reactions from fans on Twitter. Some of the tweet's responses read:

RatedEpicz @RatedEpicz @itsraechill Yeeee you can pay for the upgrades on that @itsraechill Yeeee you can pay for the upgrades on that 😅

jo @yoitsjo_oj

spending $200k to get an old, very Honda, interior in a 2 seat supercar that will stay mostly parked and stuck in traffic isn't that cool.

You will likely regret it, there are better cars for your actual usage. Just rent one on Turo for a few days. @itsraechill Lexus might not like that...spending $200k to get an old, very Honda, interior in a 2 seat supercar that will stay mostly parked and stuck in traffic isn't that cool.You will likely regret it, there are better cars for your actual usage. Just rent one on Turo for a few days. @itsraechill Lexus might not like that...spending $200k to get an old, very Honda, interior in a 2 seat supercar that will stay mostly parked and stuck in traffic isn't that cool.You will likely regret it, there are better cars for your actual usage. Just rent one on Turo for a few days.

Samson Wu @hikaru452 @iheartvalkyrae @itsraechill The car is the safer option, IRL medical care lags far far behind what they get in no pixel (they get shot, stabbed, ran over and blown up while falling out of a plane and just walk out of the hospital daily). @iheartvalkyrae @itsraechill The car is the safer option, IRL medical care lags far far behind what they get in no pixel (they get shot, stabbed, ran over and blown up while falling out of a plane and just walk out of the hospital daily).

Maurice @LilBabyWipe_ @itsraechill The Lexus LFA or LC500 would be a good alternative @itsraechill The Lexus LFA or LC500 would be a good alternative https://t.co/HXgosyYEle

Quickdropz @quickdropz618 @itsraechill Its over $200,000 to import the Japanese version you have in game. Should of got the Supra haha that’d be a lot easier to get IRL. @itsraechill Its over $200,000 to import the Japanese version you have in game. Should of got the Supra haha that’d be a lot easier to get IRL.

Deadpool @2023deadpool @itsraechill The Acura NSX and The Honda NSX look the same @itsraechill The Acura NSX and The Honda NSX look the same https://t.co/caw8RvRA56

mona☀️♡🎶 ♡🐢 @notMonaa @itsraechill rae we’ve been all googling the car, IT’S SO PRETTY AND YOU’D LOOK SO GOOD DRIVING IT @itsraechill rae we’ve been all googling the car, IT’S SO PRETTY AND YOU’D LOOK SO GOOD DRIVING IT

Alexander @DesolateDomino @itsraechill You can afford it. You only live once, may aswell enjoy your earnings. @itsraechill You can afford it. You only live once, may aswell enjoy your earnings.

Bobbie @BobbieJOJack @itsraechill The changes…FIRE!!! Jaylen asked his chat to check your stream and tell him how what you thought. Swoon! I hope Ray “secretly” does something cool for him @itsraechill The changes…FIRE!!! Jaylen asked his chat to check your stream and tell him how what you thought. Swoon! I hope Ray “secretly” does something cool for him

Kaaage @Kaaage @itsraechill im more of a fan of the 90s version but its kinda cool i guess @itsraechill im more of a fan of the 90s version but its kinda cool i guess https://t.co/RCgupoBhNc

A_B_ry @Lurker_b_ry @itsraechill It's the most reasonable "supercar" I've driven. It's the only one I'd actually be down to drive everyday outside of a GTR or R8. @itsraechill It's the most reasonable "supercar" I've driven. It's the only one I'd actually be down to drive everyday outside of a GTR or R8.

Even after eight whole years, GTA RP is still extremely popular among the gaming community. The game has accumulated an enormous player base by consistently adding fresh and new content to the title.

However, one of the most beloved content additions has been none other than the super-cool vehicles in GTA RP. As a whole, GTA RP is a creative mix of the usual GTA title and roleplaying, making it a perfect treat for both styles.

