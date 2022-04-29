"You're the best": Disguised Toast shares his opinions about TinaKitten during recent Midnight Ghost Hunt livestream

Disguised Toast just gave TinaKitten the cutest compliment on stream during a game of Midnight Ghost Hunt, and fans are living for it.

OfflineTV & Friends have been playing the elusive game on stream since its release in late March. According to their website, Midnight Ghost Hunt is a ghostly hide-and-seek multiplayer game with a 'chaotic struggle between the living and the dead.'

Disguised Toast shares his opinion on TinaKitten, fans react

The pair were recently clipped running around, doing their own tasks in the game. Jeremy "Disguised Toast" had requested heals, as he had died in-game and became a ghost with little to no HP. He then asked his in-game counterparts:

"How are you guys doing?"

Christina "TinaKitten" then started visibly panicking, probably because her character was being chased. Toast started guiding her while he was still running for his life in-game.

He seemed very patient with her, even though he was on the brink of an ominous game-over sequence. That was, until, he couldn't take the in-game violence anymore and yelped for heals again. Tina responded with swiftness in a mocking tone:

"He wants me to be his pocket Sage in game!"

She then pointed out that she couldn't 'pocket' him in the first place if she couldn't find him in the game, and asked for his location:

"Wait, where are you? I can't find you. Oh, you're running for your life."

Once Tina found Toast and was able to drop the heals for him, he happily claimed:

"You're the best, you're the best. You're the best pocket Sage a guy could ask for."

Tina seemed very pleased with the compliment, and continued her duties as an in-game healer for the rest of the team.

The two made reference to one of their favorite games to play on stream, VALORANT. According to Riot Games, VALORANT is a 5v5 tactical shooter game where precise gunplay meets unique agent abilities.

One of these 'agents' is Sage, an in-game healer and support character. The act of 'pocketing' actually comes from Overwatch, and refers to a support focusing all of their healing onto one (rather than the whole team) other character.

Fans also had their own say about the interaction. The general consensus was that Disguised Toast and TinaKitten were sort of like a father-daughter duo, and watching them interact was too adorable beyond words.

Another fan agreed that Tina fit the pocket Sage description a little too well, as many know that supporting characters are quite important to a multiplayer team gaming experience.

Fans had a lot to say (image via YouTube)

Disguised Toast has definitely not shied away from talking highly of Tina ever since 'discovering' her. Their friendship is pretty recent, given that Tina is one of the more recent members to be seen amongst OfflineTV & Friends, but it's clear that Toast had and still continues to have a lot of respect towards her to this day:

"Tina, I would say, is one of the most entertaining streamers I know."

TinaKitten is an established, South Korean Twitch streamer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is affiliated with 100 Thieves and joined the Dream SMP in October of last year.

Tina is mostly seen among OfflineTV & Friends circles, as well as Minecraft content creators. She has amassed 1.1M followers on Twitch and continues to be a valued Partner on the live streaming platform.

