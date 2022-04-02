"You'll spare me?": Disguised Toast's attempt at betraying the Amigops while playing Midnight Ghost Hunt goes hilariously wrong

Disguised Toast brought together a cast of incredible streamers to play Midnight Ghost Hunt, which wound up reuniting the Amigops. Toast, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband were all on the same team in one round, but it seemed like Toast was quick to try and betray his team.

Peterpark offered the streamer a deal to let him go if he sold out Sykkuno’s location, which led to hilarious but disastrous results.

“You’ll spare me? All right, what do you want?”

A Midnight Ghost Hunt game goes wildly wrong for Disguised Toast and the Amigops

The Amigops are a group of streamers that came together during the Among Us meta, consisting of Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband. During a recent Midnight Ghost Hunt stream, the squad came back together as ghosts versus the other team.

At first, the chat was behind Toast trying to flee the Ghost Hunters, but they soon realized that he had another plan (Image via Twitch)

The team of ghosts were hiding on the pirate ship as cannons and ducks. Corpse Husband and Valkyrae wanted to be ducks but Sykkuno and Toast decided they should be aggressive and open fire on the other team.

Valkyrae got vacuumed up, and the ghosts were quickly flanked, leading to Peterpark chasing down a constantly moving Toast. The streamer jumped from one item to another, trying to get the Ghost Hunter off his trial, to no avail, and said:

“C’mere Toast! All right Toast, I’ll make a deal.”

Peterpark agreed to let Toast go, if he told Peterpark where Sykkuno was hiding. Disguised Toast was incredibly quick to throw his friends under the bus, or so it seemed:

“So if you turn around, he’s on top of the pirate ship.”

After trying to suck Toast up into the ghost vacuum, Park asked Toast again where Sykkuno was, leading to the streamer confirming Sykkuno was hiding as a cannon on the ship. Toast was made to lead Peterpark to Sykkuno, and at first, it seemed like the streamer was complying.

Though most of chat loved the sneakiness of Toast, others called him out as a snitch for revealing where Sykkuno was (Image via Twitch)

However, Toast betrayed Peterpark as well, flying off in a ghost form and possessing a box. It didn’t fool the Ghost Hunter, unfortunately:

“Oh s**t, that wasn’t slick at all!”

With that, Disguised Toast was defeated by Peterpark and Seanic. It was truly a hilarious moment, where it seemed at first that Toast was quick to sell out his friends, but then betrayed Peterpark as well, which ultimately led to his destruction by the other team.

