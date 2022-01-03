"I'm going to start crying!": TinaKitten reacts after Bee and PuppyCat's creator tweets at her

Christina "TinaKitten" Kenyon recently received the shock of a lifetime when she got a shout-out from the creator of the popular American animated television series Bee and PuppyCat.

While reacting to the show's reruns on her stream with friends from the industry like Karl Jacobs, Jack Manifold and others, TinaKitten quickly burst into tears upon reading a tweet from animation creator and writer Natasha Allegri, who found Tina's enthusiasm and excitement rather sweet.

TinaKitten sheds happy tears upon seeing Bee and PuppCat creator's tweets about her

Before beginning her stream yesterday, TinaKitten tweeted about her excitement to watch some episodes of the animated show Bee and PuppyCat, a series created by Natasha Allegri.

tina :T @tinakittenalt Bee and Puppycat watch party tomorrow!! 3PM EST Bee and Puppycat watch party tomorrow!! 3PM EST https://t.co/tLBIHfJvNe

When TinaKitten initially tweeted it, she wouldn't have guessed to see her name in Allegri's tweets. But that's exactly what happened when the latter responded to her while Tina was watching the show.

The tweet revolved around the love shared by Allegri towards TinaKitten for supporting the show and sharing it with all her friends and thousands of viewers through her streams.

natasha allegri @natazilla @tinakittenalt hi tina, thanks for liking puppycat so damn much and sharing it with your friends @tinakittenalt hi tina, thanks for liking puppycat so damn much and sharing it with your friends https://t.co/J9EkcD92MY

While watching the show with friends on her stream, TinaKitten found out about the tweet and burst into tears immediately after reading it.

"I'm gonna start crying, pause it."

TinaKitten has been a huge fan of the show ever since it first arrived on YouTube back in 2013, the first season of the show being dropped between 2014 and 2016. The show's creators recently announced a return, with the second season released on Netflix this year.

"Oh my God, I'm such a fan. Oh my God, I'm so cringe."

Natasha Allegri took note of Tina Kitten's joyful tears and later tweeted about the streamer's reaction rather humorously.

natasha allegri @natazilla made a girl cry on the internet today made a girl cry on the internet today

TinaKitten couldn't help but fangirl at Allegri, expressing her deep love and admiration for Allegri's art and other works as well, as shown in the tweet below.

tina :D @TinaKitten @natazilla

thanks so much for making the best show ever!! AND FOR THIS GIF I CHERISH IT @tinakittenalt I SOBBED I LOVE YOU AND ALL YOUR ART AND WORK AND PUPPYCAT SO MUCH :’)thanks so much for making the best show ever!! AND FOR THIS GIF I CHERISH IT @natazilla @tinakittenalt I SOBBED I LOVE YOU AND ALL YOUR ART AND WORK AND PUPPYCAT SO MUCH :’) thanks so much for making the best show ever!! AND FOR THIS GIF I CHERISH IT

In the end, TinaKitten had a fangirl moment for the ages. While she definitely did try to control her tears, it seemed like it wouldn't stop, and with 2022 set to have the next season of Bee and PuppyCat out soon, it seems like this won't be the last wholesome moment for Tina involving this animated show.

