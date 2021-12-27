"This is awkward": Sykkuno raided by TinaKitten moments before he does the same to her

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno's plans to surprise fellow content creator TinaKitten failed before it even started as he was raided by her just moments before he was about to do the same.

TinaKitten, whose real name is Christina "Tina" Kenyon, returned to streaming for the first time in quite some time on Twitch, and while Sykkuno tried to support her through a Twitch raid, it seemed like fate had other plans for him.

TinaKitten surprises Sykkuno with a raid on his Twitch channel

During a recent stream, one of Sykkuno's viewers asked him whether he had any plans to raid his friend and Twitch content creator TinaKitten.

He replied affirmatively and joked about her being away for a long time, even though she was inactive from the platform for only around 15 days. Moreover, he even acknowledged her recent milestone of hitting a million followers on Twitch during Christmas as well.

"We're gonna raid Tina today. She hasn't streamed in like 50 years, and if you guys don't know her, I think she just hit a million."

However, his plans to support her with a raid came crashing down quite quickly when someone from his Twitch chat clarified that it wasn't a question but a statement as TinaKitten had already raided his channel. A surprised Sykkuno said:

"She raided me? Oh. Well, thanks for the raid, Tina. Hope you had a great stream."

Sykkuno felt a bit embarrassed and even awkward as his plans to raid TinaKitten were out in the open, and he couldn't do anything about it. He jokingly stated:

"Now, this is awkward."

Coco🌱🥕 @Cocchicano Tina raided Sykkuno who wanted to raid her 🥺💖



Carrot girl & Paper boy, my beloveds <3 Tina raided Sykkuno who wanted to raid her 🥺💖Carrot girl & Paper boy, my beloveds <3 https://t.co/5Dh5LEwhkV

Tina reacts to Sykkuno wanting to raid her channel

Seconds before Sykkuno could raid TinaKitten's channel, she raided Sykkuno and explained why she did it in her stream. Tina said:

"Let me share the love to Sykkuno. Sykkuno is a prince. He's awesome."

However, when TinaKitten later realized that she had accidentally flopped the popular streamer's plans to surprise her with a raid, she sent Sykkuno a message on his Twitch chat.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, the clip showcased the adorable bond that these two streamers share, and while Sykkuno's plan did fail, at least TinaKitten knew that her fellow Twitch creator was thinking about her.

Edited by Atul S