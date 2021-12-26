"Very epic": Twitch streamers from different communities congratulate TinaKitten for 1 million followers

Twitch streamer Christina "Tinakitten" Kenyon was congratulated by a range of popular content creators after hitting the 1-million followers mark on Twitch.

Tinakitten is a Twitch streamer who mostly streams “Just Chatting” content on the platform. The streamer regularly plays a range of games such as Among Us, Genshin Impact, Valorant and League of Legends.

She recently hit the 1-million follower mark on Twitch and posted a tweet related to the achievement. Subsequently, Tinakitten was congratulated by a range of popular content creators for reaching the landmark.

Tinakitten has been streaming on Twitch since November 2016. The streamer generally posts "Just chatting" content during which she spends hours engaging with her Twitch audience.

The streamer had less than 300k followers at the start of 2021 and recently hit the 1 million mark on the platform.

Tinakitten posted the tweet above to mark the occasion earlier today. The streamer was especially thrilled about reaching the remarkable landmark on Christmas day.

Regardless, a range of content creators, such as Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond reacted to the post. Most of her community reacted to the tweet with delight and exalted her achievement.

Tinakitten has more than a million followers and also boasts more than 2.3k subscribers on the platform. Quite a few of her viewers reacted on Twitter, claiming that they expect the same kind of growth in the coming months. Having said that, Tinakitten has not been overtly active on Twitch in recent weeks.

The streamer held her last Twitch stream on 12 December 2021 and is expected to host one soon, if only in celebration of reaching the iconic milestone. Multiple other content creators can also be expected to react to her post in the coming time.

The fact that Tinakitten has maintained a healthy growth rate on Twitch despite recently being inactive on the platform further accentuates her achievement.

