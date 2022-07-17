"She’s even cuter and more wholesome IRL" - Fans share their experience meeting with Pokimane at TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon 2022's first day was a huge success, and Imane "Pokimane's" fans took to Twitter to share their experiences of meeting her.

TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam was a trending topic on Twitter earlier today as streaming community members shared photos with their favorite streamers, and Pokimane's fanbase came out on top.

Twitter user Anny's (@CrunchyCupcakex) update went viral on the media platform as she stated that the Moroccan-Canadian streamer is way cuter and more wholesome in real life:

Anny @TwitchCon @CrunchyCupcakex 🥺



Thank you that you took your time and called me over. I was soooooo nervous but holy, I FREAKING MEG @pokimanelol and she’s even cuter and more wholesome IRLThank you that you took your time and called me over. #TwitchCon I was soooooo nervous but holy, I FREAKING MEG @pokimanelol and she’s even cuter and more wholesome IRL 💜🥺Thank you that you took your time and called me over. #TwitchCon https://t.co/TawZn45FWw

Twitter reacts to community members sharing their experience meeting with Pokimane at TwitchCon 2022

After a three-year long hiatus, the in-person TwitchCon finally returned on July 16. The first convention of the year in Europe was a big success.

Several streaming personalities, including HasanAbi, EsfandTV, Fuslie, and JakenBakeLIVE, showcased their TwitchCon 2022 journey on their respective channels.

Twitter was filled with thousands of fan interaction photos after the first day of the streamer convention ended. Imane's fans, in particular, took the opportunity to share a lot of wholesome and heartwarming pictures.

Brazilian Twitch content creator maethe's post about Imane attracted more than 18k likes:

Imane replied to the Twitch streamer's post and expressed her profound liking for the latter's curly hair:

Several Brazilian fans replied to maethe's post:

"I love poki so much 😭♥️."

"Kneaded it with love 🤏🏽🥰."

lisgood @_Lisgood @mmaethe @pokimanelol EI PARADA AI: essa foto vai ser multada por excesso de fofura 🥰🥺 @mmaethe @pokimanelol EI PARADA AI: essa foto vai ser multada por excesso de fofura 🥰🥺💞

"EI PARADA AI: this photo will be fined for being too cute 🥰🥺💞."

Rocket League content creator and Twitch streamer herculyse was glad to meet Imane for the first time:

Cosplayer Nessi (@nessiruu) shared a small, two-second clip:

Nessi @nessiruu thank you for this Worth the waitthank you for this @pokimanelol Worth the wait 💕 thank you for this @pokimanelol https://t.co/tqgkGZvLpE

Scottish Twitch streamer Jordan "Jorhdys" too shared the interaction she had with Pokimane at TwitchCon:

The OfflineTV co-founder left Jorhdys in shock after signing the latter's hat in her signature fashion:

Jorhdys ➡️ TwitchCon EU @jorhdys i’ve never shook so much in my life + poki called me cute + poki signed my hat x3 i’ve never shook so much in my life + poki called me cute + poki signed my hat x3 https://t.co/XSBnW1kBoU

Fans on Twitter were elated to see members of the streaming community having a merry time interacting with the streamer at TwitchCon:

Imane is undoubtedly one of the most influential and well-known personalities in the streaming world and has earned many accolades throughout her livestreaming career.

She won the prestigious Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards 2022, hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella", after becoming the first female content creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform to amass nine million followers.

In addition to this, Pokimane is also an enthusiastic gamer who has reached the top of the ranked ladder for several multiplayer games such as League of Legends and Valorant.

