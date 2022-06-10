"Well, that's awkward" - Sykkuno accidentally removes Pokimane from his friend list to add another streamer

During a recent Valorant livestream, Sykkuno found he couldn’t add another streamer, FrtingGlitter, to his friend's list. Since the list was capped, he had to delete some people from the list, and unfortunately, he accidentally picked Pokimane.

The streamer forgot she used a different name on Valorant, and so she got removed.

“Well, that’s awkward. Guys, guys, I’ll add her back, I didn’t realize that ‘039’ was, was her thing.”

Pokimane gets accidently removed from Sykkuno and LilyPichu's friends' lists on Valorant

Sykkuno streamed Valorant recently with Lilypichu and a few other streamers and was trying to get Valorant player and Twitch streamer FrtingGlitter into the party.

However, she never got added to his friend list in the game. The YouTuber said that Wendy should invite the Twitch streamer to the party, but FrtingGlitter guilted Sykkuno into making room.

“Am I not good enough for your friends list, Sykkuno? Is that it?”

The YouTuber continued to try and add the Twitch streamer to his friend's list, to no avail. He thought the game was bugged, but Glitter said that he probably just had way too many friends on his list. He kept trying, but nothing was happening.

“I right-click your name and nothing shows up.”

To solve the problem, Sykkuno went to his friends list, and deleted the very first name that showed up, a Valorant player by the name of ‘039.' Little did he realize that this was Pokimane, and he had just deleted her by accident.

“Who’s 039? Wait, 039 is Poki?! Why does she have 039 as her name? What? Guys, how was I supposed to know 039 is Poki?”

The streamer was confused about why that would be Poki’s name in the game at all, saying he thought it was an anime fan who put the wrong numbers for the character 02, from the anime Darling in the Franxx.

“I literally thought it was a 02 fanatic who typed the numbers in wrong. I’m gonna message Poki, ‘are you 039’.”

It turns out that 039 was Pokimane’s number/ranking on Twitch, with Sykkuno saying that he used to be number 28, but not anymore. The YouTuber briefly joked about his former ranking and his new position on YouTube before moving on.

“But after the deal, I’m definitely higher than 28, if you include the, I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

(Clip begins at 5:29:19)

When the YouTuber revealed to the group that he had accidentally removed Poki, Ludwig laughed on the voice call while Lilypichu gasped in horror.

“I just deleted her! I was cleaning it out, I didn’t know who it was, and you just said it when I deleted it!”

It was a comical moment where Poki wound up accidentally getting unfriended by two members of OfflineTV at the same time.

YouTube laughs at the unfortunate unfriending of Pokimane

While the streamers likely quickly readded their friend, or planned to, it was a truly comical moment. Perhaps the funniest part for a few viewers was Lilypichu’s reaction. She gasped in what sounded like genuine concern or horror, which made the entire clip perfect for viewers.

Lilypichu sounded genuinely upset that she removed Poki from her list (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

While the moment itself was perfect comedic timing, one YouTube commenter focused on the flags the streamers displayed in the Valorant lobby. Since it’s Pride Month, several of the streamers showed their pride and support for LGBTQ+ people.

Others were just glad to see some Pride Month support by the streamers (Image via Shrimppkuno/YouTube)

Another commented that they didn’t recall seeing Poki and Sykkuno play together on stream before. This was replied to by someone that said the two have played together, but mostly in-house games, instead of streaming together. If they don’t play together often, that would explain forgetting the name.

It doesn't seem like Sykkuno and Poki play together often, if he forgot her username (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Some simply found it funny that Poki was unfriended twice in the same day, though at least one commenter had no idea who Pokimane was. Another user was quick to point out that Poki is one of the most famous female streamers on the planet and is a part of the Offline TV community.

It was certainly a funny moment to many, but one commenter simply had no idea who Poki was (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

It’s never fun to accidentally delete a friend, but at least this time, it turned into a comical moment, and the YouTuber did say he would add her back. All of this came from simply having too many friends and trying to add one more person to the list.

