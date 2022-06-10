"100 Thieves changed Leslie"- Sykkuno and others react as Fuslie joins their call to flex on them

In the most recent livestream, Sykkuno and other Offline TV members reacted as Fuslie joined their call to "flex on them" in the most hilarious way possible. What came next was a hilarious series of interactions between Sykkuno and Fuslie.

In an interesting turn of events, while collaborating with other Offline TV members, Fuslie hilariously tried to flex her other gaming buddies to Sykkuno, only to get brutally trolled by him.

Brutally taunting Leslie for her "flex, " Peter hilariously noted:

"100 Thieves changes Leslie bro. I don't know man what kind of cringe."

Fuslie joins Sykkuno's in-game invite just to "flex on him"

Offline TV members caught the internet's attention again with their wholesome yet funny friendship moments. Needless to say, their collaborative livestreams together are a treat for fans and the most recent one was no different.

Even though the streaming industry is one of the most competitive spaces around, the bond between streamers and especially Offline TV members is winning hearts. And that's precisely what fans got to witness recently in yet another fun moment wherein Leslie can be seen getting hilariously trolled by other streamers in a positive way.

After declining Sykkuno's offer to join their team for the match, Leslie clarified that her other group is waiting for her and she won't be able to play with them anymore for that livestream, resulting in a few minutes of intense chaos and roasting.

"No, I'm not filling. I have a different Valor lobby."

To which Sykkuno instantly took a hilarious dig at her.

"So, you really joined the call to tell us you have other people to play with you? Well, that's not a spin. isn't that what happened?"

Something worth nothing here is that all of these trolls and scarcastic comments are from a much healthier perspective. It's just a group of friends making harmless jokes and fooling around. There is nothing as serious as one might think.

leslie @fuslie me and somi are kinda besties me and somi are kinda besties https://t.co/SM2G4DCcny

Fans react to Leslie's "flex" during livestream

As expected, the laughable situation and the entire conversation elicited a plethora of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. The majority can be seen just enjoying the entire discussion.

Here are some of the YouTube comments.

Fans react to Leslie's "flex" during livestream (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

After a few minutes of hilarious conversations, drama and of course intense chaos, the team resumed their matches. Needless to say, it was one of the most hilarious moments from today's livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far