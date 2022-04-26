Why Lilypichu and Michael Reeves are receiving hate during the ongoing LCS tournament

Popular League of Legends streamers Lilypichu and Michael Reeves have been subjected to intense hate and mockery during the finals of the LCS tournament.

Streamers and content creators getting hate for absolutely no reason is nothing new. Criticism, trolling, and hate comments are some of the remarks that players have to face on a daily basis. Be it on the livestream or a particularly big event, the trolling and vitriol don't seem to subside.

And that's precisely what Lily Pichu and her rumored boyfriend Michael Reeves are going through right now.

Lilypichu and Michael Reeves are receiving hate during the ongoing LCS tournament

To put it simply, all of this hate raid started when LOL Esports tweeted about the group draw show following the LCS finals on April 23, 2022. As per the tweet, the people who would be drawing these names were Meteos, Lily and Michael Reeves.

The trio were named as special guests for the event's group draw show. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out well for Lilypichu and Michael Reeves. The tweet elicited tons of mocking and hate comments against the duo.

One Twitter user even joked about Lilypichu and Michael being some "p*ss randoms." Notably, the reactions were nothing short of wild. Some of the hilarious reactions read:

Yezzor @Yezz0r @lolesports Why are people so pressed about who are drawing names out of a bowl, people talking about @LilyPichu @michaelreeves , and @MeteosLoL being "piss randoms" why are you gatekeeping a game? Lily has been playing LoL for a decade, you guys know them but act like you don't for what? @lolesports Why are people so pressed about who are drawing names out of a bowl, people talking about @LilyPichu, @michaelreeves, and @MeteosLoL being "piss randoms" why are you gatekeeping a game? Lily has been playing LoL for a decade, you guys know them but act like you don't for what?

Sreti @Sreeeti @Yezz0r @lolesports @LilyPichu @michaelreeves

They litearlly are piss randoms, let known enterntaining pro players or well known casters do it, why invite piss randoms that cannot entertain and are turbo introvert + boring? @MeteosLoL I also play the game for 10 years, where can i sign up to next years show?They litearlly are piss randoms, let known enterntaining pro players or well known casters do it, why invite piss randoms that cannot entertain and are turbo introvert + boring? @Yezz0r @lolesports @LilyPichu @michaelreeves @MeteosLoL I also play the game for 10 years, where can i sign up to next years show?They litearlly are piss randoms, let known enterntaining pro players or well known casters do it, why invite piss randoms that cannot entertain and are turbo introvert + boring?

Carlos parra 🇨🇴 @Carlitospace18 @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves This is a bad look, who are those 2 randoms? No offense but MSI is a serious tournament, what have those people done for LOL esports to be even considered to do the even show? @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves This is a bad look, who are those 2 randoms? No offense but MSI is a serious tournament, what have those people done for LOL esports to be even considered to do the even show?

Lululand @Yoo_nid @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves I don't get why Lilly instead of Yvonne(?!) Or Scarra??? If they wanted streamers for views then??? smh @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves I don't get why Lilly instead of Yvonne(?!) Or Scarra??? If they wanted streamers for views then??? smh

David @TPOTK1NG @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Michael has legitimately nothing to do with the League scene. What's the reasoning for this? @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves Michael has legitimately nothing to do with the League scene. What's the reasoning for this?

MrIlluminate @LolMrIlluminate @ivartherus @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves they're both pretty big personalities. Lily does do some league content, but very casual league content. Michael does 0 league content. idk why either of them were invited lol. @ivartherus @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves they're both pretty big personalities. Lily does do some league content, but very casual league content. Michael does 0 league content. idk why either of them were invited lol.

szzzzz @arezx11 @HupuEsports @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu

I know Lilypichu used to make League content but Michael Reeves probably never played the game outside of Twitch rivals @michaelreeves I hope this is trueI know Lilypichu used to make League content but Michael Reeves probably never played the game outside of Twitch rivals @HupuEsports @lolesports @MeteosLoL @LilyPichu @michaelreeves I hope this is trueI know Lilypichu used to make League content but Michael Reeves probably never played the game outside of Twitch rivals

Pokimane reacted to all the mean comments

Twitch star and close friend of the streamers, Imane "Pokimane" expressed her views on the matter. Given her bold personality, Poki has always been supportive of her fellow streamers.

Notably, on her recent broadcast, Pokimane revealed how disappointed she was with everyone's reaction to the tweet. Speaking more about her friend Lily, Pokimane notes:

"It's been 10 years of Lily making league content and it was just so upsetting. I think I've heard of Lily does she stream primarily League content? Lily is literally one of the only people who has gone more mainstream and has played so many different games and still always comes back to play league."

The widely popular League Championship Series tournament 2022 that was being held in Houston is finally over now. With Evil Geniuses (EG) lifting their first-ever LCS championship trophy, the Spring Split Finals amasses the highest peak viewership of the season.

As per EsportsCharts, the finals peaked at over 387,072 viewers across social media platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

