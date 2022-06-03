Watch: Ludwig reveals his viewership statistics during Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial, responds to viewers' criticism

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig recently spoke about various streamers covering and co-streaming the sensationalized Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial. Additionally, he also revealed his YouTube channel's statistics.

Ludwig uploaded an eight-minute-long video to his alternative channel Mogul Mail. In it, he responded to certain viewers who have been criticizing various streaming personalities for co-streaming the now-concluded celebrity trial.

Ludwig talks about the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial and reveals his channel's statistics

The former Twitch streamer opened his latest video by talking about some direct messages that he received on the social media platform. At the 1:06 minute mark, he read out one particular message from a fan, which said:

"I'm a 28-year-old woman who recently started watching you last year and I just want to say how let down I feel watching you and other content creators make a spectacle out of this trial. Whether or not you believe Amber Heard was a victim, the amount of ridicule and harassment she has had to deal with is beyond compare."

The viewer's message continued further, saying:

"I can't even imagine what victims of abuse feel like watching someone's life get bulldozed by the media. Even if you did try to remain a little unbiased, you did use this case for content. I just don't have any more words for how disappointing this is to see."

The streamer read out the message to his viewers and agreed with the fan's final point by saying that he did use the trial for content. Following this, he opened an Excel sheet that showcased his channel statistics throughout him covering the celebrity trial.

Ludwig discussed his channel's statistics by mentioning:

"My most viewed streams ever by month since I joined YouTube was at 85k. That was my highest view stream ever before today where I got 87k watching the trial."

The YouTuber claimed the high viewership during the trial was embarrassing and compared it to his previous content:

"This is sad to look at for me. This is embarrassing because I have put work and effort and passion into projects like Mogul Money or the poker event or whatever else and they were dwarfed by me being a vehicle in which people would consume a court case they would have watched anyway."

Ludwig spoke about how he was one of the 'vehicles' that fans chose to view the trial through. He also discussed how he remained neutral and spoke with chat regarding various things that other streamers chose to overlook. the

In particular, he highlighted the gimmicks streamers incorporated while watching the trial, with one of them being xQc putting up a cry counter while Amber Heard testified, while others claimed she was using drugs while in the witness' chair.

The streamer even shed some light on his past relationships and stated that he too was abused.

The Los Angeles native took a look at the updates posted by both the celebrities on their respective social media handles after the defamation case ended. The eight-minute-long video ended with him stating:

"Am I a giant piece of s**t for covering the trial? Possibly, but I'm also a content creator who adds no value to the world in the first place so, no surprises."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren we tried our best we tried our best https://t.co/hBjm0kmyeY

Fans react to Ludwig's address

More than 1,800 fans were present in the YouTube comments section, and several of them spoke about their experiences.

Some fans spoke about the YouTuber's content.

Aside from Ludwig, several Twitch streamers like Asmongold, xQc, Pokimane, and CodeMiko had been actively watching and reacting to the sensational celebrity trial. Asmongold, in particular, came on top as he managed to get more than 450k concurrent viewers during the last day of court proceedings.

