Watch: Ludwig talks about his favorite moment on stream

YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig began his livestreaming career back in 2017. He has been actively working as a top content creator and has made remarkable strides since.

The former Twitch streamer spoke about his favorite livestreaming moment and mentioned that it took place during an intense 1v1 game of League of Legends against Atrioc, where he managed to secure a clutch victory.

While watching the clip with his fans, the YouTuber stated:

"This is my, maybe... This actually might be my favorite stream moment ever!"

Ludwig watches a 1v1 League of Legends match against Atrioc and calls it his favorite streaming moment

The 26-year-old content creator is a former Super Smash Bros. pro player and a well-known gamer.

During a recent broadcast, the Los Angeles native reacted to some of his previous streams and ended up watching a League of Legends match featuring him and Atrioc. The streamer dubbed the clash his favorite streaming moment and reacted to his gameplay.

The gameplay featured Ludwig and Atrioc playing some 1v1 games on the Howling Abyss map, when the former chose Swain and the latter chose Ziggs.

The YouTuber decided to go all-in by engaging Atrioc and ended up making a game-winning play by casting some well-placed spells. Ludwig stated the following while watching his gameplay:

"Dude, it actually might be one of the greatest moments in the history of League of Legends."

He viewed the clip again and elaborated on his decision-making process and prediction skills:

"Can we at least admit that this E (Swain's ability that known as Nevermove) that I threw out was so good. This E that I threw out was like, one of the greatest E's of all time. I don't think I'd get the kill without that E."

Some fans mentioned that the Streamer of the Year had gotten a lucky kill as he did not perfectly aim the LoL champion's skill shot. He argued by stating that it was a reflex action that made him want to employ Swain's Nevermove skill.

Fans react to the content creator talking about his best moment on stream

Fans in the YouTube comment section were elated to see their favorite streamer play League of Legends. Some fans who main Swain commended the streamer's gameplay skills.

Fans react to the streamer's content 1/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Fans react to the streamer's content 2/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig has become a household name in the streaming community and is known for popularizing the subathon style of streams on Twitch. He has garnered more than 2.96 million subscribers since announcing that he will be exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming.

