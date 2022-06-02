Watch: Asmongold reacts to Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp verdict and more than 450k fans tune in

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" had one of the best months of his livestreaming career as he crossed the 450k concurrent viewer threshold during his most recent livestream.

Zack has been watching and reacting to the celebrity defamation case featuring Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp and did not miss the opportunity to co-stream the verdict date of the live courtroom trial.

After waiting for the verdict to arrive, which took six long hours, the Twitch content creator was elated to see Johnny Depp win the court case and expressed his joy by thanking more than 450k viewers on his Twitch channel.

Asmongold reacts to Johnny Depp winning the defamation case, and more than 450k viewers join his stream

As the high-profile trial came to a close on June 1, Asmongold's happiness reached a new peak after Johnny Depp won the court case. He expressed his joy by stating:

"I cannot f***ing believe this s**t! It actually happened. Like, it's one thing to talk about it, it's one thing to think about it, it's one thing to we could hope that it could happen. But, here we are and it f**ing did!

The Austin, Texas native added:

"It actually happened! He f***ing won! I can't believe it. Yeah, and he won big time. That was a clean sweep! All three of them, man."

Timestamp: 06:37:47

Fans present in his Twitch chat started mentioning Johnny Depp winning a staggering amount of $13 million, and the streamer dubbed the winnings as "#bigwinsonly."

Some fans asked the streamer if Amber Heard would go to jail due to perjury charges. Asmon's reply was:

"I mean, we'll see what happens. I doubt that it'll happen, but you never know, man! Holy f**k, man."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder and owner continued to react to some viral tweets on the social media platform for two more hours.

Fans are shocked to see Asmongold get more than 450k viewers

The streamer's clip was a top post on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The post had more than 4.1k upvotes, with 700 fans flocking in to provide their take on the situation. Some fans were astonished to see an MMO gamer get hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Fans began comparing audiences of various Twitch streamers and content creators:

Some fans were glad that Amber Heard lost the court case.

Redditors joked by speculating who amongst Asmon and Johnny Depp would've made more money.

Asmongold dethroned Felix "xQc" during May as he became the second most popular English-speaking streamer on Twitch. The content creator received more than 8,000 subscriptions on June 1 and now averages a whopping 100k concurrent viewers per stream.

