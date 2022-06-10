“I did a thing”: Sykkuno makes cameo in Fall Guys’ free-to-play trailer, and fans love it

During the Summer Game Fest 2022, Fall Guys’ free-to-play trailer was revealed, featuring a cameo by Sykkuno. The stage announcer mentioned CouRage and Valkyrae but not Sykkuno for some reason.

Fans noticed him, though, and after Sykkuno tweeted about it, his followers came in droves to hype the streamer up for his brief part in the trailer. Though his tweet was an ad for the game, his fans were excited to see him be a part of the trailer.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno



the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here:

#ad I did a thing with @fallguysgame !! the game is free to download on June 21st !!

Summer Game Fest’s Fall Guys trailer had a sneaky cameo by Sykkuno

Sykkuno, a YouTuber with 2.6M subscribers, is a well-known name on the platform and had a meteoric rise on Twitch. The streamer had a sneaky showing during Summer Game Fest 2022 when he was hanging out in a Fall Guys trailer.

Early in the clip, a waitress transformed into one of the Fall Guys beans, and she happened to do so right in front of Sykkuno. The streamer smiled wide but covered it with his hands as the Fall Guys character ran off-screen and smashed into a delivery man.

RAE @Valkyrae @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame Wanna play fall guys when we are back home? :D @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame Wanna play fall guys when we are back home? :D

The broadcaster’s friend Valkyrae was also prominently featured in the trailer, showing up in the tweet’s thread to invite her friend to play some Fall Guys once they are home. He was certainly up for it, eagerly agreeing.

leslie @fuslie @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame YOU ARE SO COOL FALL GUYS IS SO COOL @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame YOU ARE SO COOL FALL GUYS IS SO COOL

Fuslie, Natsumiii, and other big streamers came out to support the online sensation at this moment, happy to see him take part in a game trailer, brief or not. It’s a significant deal to be a part of a video game commercial, especially one that’s enjoyed as much success as Fall Guys has had.

To say that his fans were excited is an understatement. They came out in droves to say how much they appreciate the internet star and his work, with comments ranging from saying he was cute in the trailer to watching the video repeatedly.

MomieIxai @MomieIxai @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame hahahah you really "Oh Jesus" when the fall guy character popped out... lmao!!! @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame hahahah you really "Oh Jesus" when the fall guy character popped out... lmao!!!

Calvin Kim @Calkimchi @Sykkuno

Sykk: 🤭



KEKW @FallGuysGame "We need you to act surprised that a woman transformed into a giant, humanoid bean"Sykk: 🤭KEKW @Sykkuno @FallGuysGame "We need you to act surprised that a woman transformed into a giant, humanoid bean"Sykk: 🤭KEKW

A few users referred to the YouTuber often saying, “Oh god/oh jeez,” remarking that they could hear him saying it by smiling and covering his face with his hand. It was a pretty comical moment for many of his fans.

A few Twitter users took to the platform to say that their favorite “small streamer” is famous now since he’s also in a Fall Guys commercial. Although the American does have a massive following, many watching the trailer might not have immediately recognized him.

It is a huge deal to be a part of a major video game commercial, and even if not everyone recognized the YouTuber, it could lead to other roles.

It wasn’t his first time acting, however. Earlier in 2022, the content creator had a brief spot in the dub of the Tribe Nine anime alongside Valkyrae as a pair of twins, so he now has at least two acting credits to his name.

There’s no telling if there will be more opportunities for the streamer, but if nothing else, he landed an excellent spot to be briefly featured during Summer Game Fest’s 2022 presentation.

