"It's not possible anymore"- Sykkuno reveals that he wanted to move in with Scarra and Peter

YouTube Gaming star Sykkuno recently revealed his wish to move in with Scarra and Peter. Interestingly, although the foremost has now moved back to his hometown of Las Vegas, he recently revealed that he would like to move in with Peter and Scarra.

Way back in May 2022, Sykkuno moved back to his hometown from Los Angeles, wherein he is sharing his home with some of his fellow streamers and close friends, including Valkyrae herself. The same "roommate" situation came up again, but with a twist.

Read on to find out how Valkyrae responded to the conversation and fans' reactions to it.

Sykkuno expressed his desire to move in with streamer Peter and Scarra

It is highly common for big streamers and social media personalities to live together as housemates or even roommates. As they often stream together and travel together for several brand deals, commercials and events, rooming with fellow streamers seems to be the most logical option.

It goes without saying, but the whole idea of sharing rooms with fellow streamers or any online creator is quite fun and exciting. That's precisely why many prominent names in the streaming space are living together as housemates.

During June 9, 2022 broadcast, YouTube Gaming sensation Sykkuno surprisingly revealed his desire to move in with fellow streamers. Initiating a "roommate" conversation, the streamer first revealed his desire to be roommates with Sykkuno.

As per the streamer himself, it would be pretty fun to be roommates with Sykkuno as they share a common point of interest. Revealing his inner desire, the streamer noted:

"I feel like we would have a lot of fun as roommates."

After this, Sykkuno seemed quite interested in moving out. He carried on with the conversation and finally revealed his true wish to move in with him.

"Yeah, yeah, actually though. You know you know what I was thinking? one day you me and Scarra we could get like the, the."

However, after having an instant realization, the streamer noted:

"Oh wait, you're not. You know there's in the past. You know like."

The conversation came to an end when Valkyrae jumped in and hilariously taunted:

"It's not possible anymore Peter, you've changed."

Fans react as Sykkuno planned to move in with Peter and Scarra

As expected, the interaction elicited a wave of hilarious responses from viewers on YouTube. While the majority can be seen taking the entire conversation on a pretty exciting note, a handful of streamers discussed Peter's relationship status.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from YouTube viewers.

Fans react as Sykkuno planned to shift (Image via- Shrimpkkuno)

Sykkuno has grown on a much different level in his streaming career. From his most recent switch on YouTube to starting his very own merchandise, the Among Us star has certainly built a massive fanbase in the streaming space.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far