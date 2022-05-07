Watch: Sykkuno explains how he has become a 'real streamer' after recent YouTube signing

Offline TV member and Among Us star, Sykkuno recently revealed how he has become a 'real streamer' after shifting to YouTube as his primary streaming platform.

Just a couple of days ago, former Twitch star Sykkuno moved to YouTube Gaming after Twitch misspelled his on-stream name in an official email. After Ludwig, Sykkuno is the latest high-profile name to join the long list of streamers who have moved to YouTube from Twitch. Now, just a couple of days later, he explained how YouTube has made him a real streamer, and he is now no longer a small streamer playing for fun.

Sykkuno revealed how he is now a 'real streamer' after leaving Twitch

In the most recent livestream, OfflineTV members can be seen just hanging out and having a good time together. However, in an interesting turn of events, Sykkuno suddenly explained how he has now become a real streamer after moving to YouTube.

Taking an indirect dig at Twitch, the Among Us star notes:

"I actually have hours now. I'm a real streamer."

To which Valkyrae innocently replied:

"You've been a real streamer."

He once again highlighted the fact that since joining YouTube, he has become a real streamer. He said:

"No, no, now, I am a real streamer. Before I was a casual streamer for fun. Now I am an actual streamer. I gotta do my hours guys. It's my first time being a real streamer, I can't let you down."

Naturally, Sykkuno is indirectly targeting Twitch for not appreciating him enough and not giving him the required freedom to create content and stream according to his liking. Earlier, the former Twitch streamer even revealed that the difference between the money isn't too significant, however, YouTube did offer him much better hours and, of course, the recognition he deserves.

At the time of writing, the former Twitch star has over 2.67 million subscribers on YouTube.

Twitch losses a big chunk of high-profile streamer to rival platforms

Streaming platform Twitch continues to lose its top creators to rival Google-owned platforms as another prominent name in the streaming industry ditched Twitch to join YouTube as a creator. From Dr DisRespect to Ludwig, it seems like YouTube is on the right track to lure streamers away from Twitch with lucrative deals and freedom.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

Over the past few years, Twitch has been involved in multiple ugly controversies, which has led to critical comments from both the streamers as well as the platform's millions of viewers. Obviously, this has allowed other streaming platforms like Facebook Gaming and YouTube to take over a chunk of high-profile streamers from Twitch.

Edited by Atul S