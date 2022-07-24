Twitch stream catches man taking inappropriate pictures of a girl in skirt

A horrendous act was caught on Twitch content creator Canniny's livestream a few days back as fans noticed a man taking disgustingly inappropriate pictures of the streamer at a cafe.

Canniny was joined by fellow content creator 4amLaundry and hosted a six-hour-long IRL livestream in Japan.

As 4amLaundry was talking about his experience staying in Japan as a foreigner, Canniny was busy at the main counter of the cafe when a man slyly took out his phone to take a highly inappropriate image of the female content creator.

Twitch viewers catch a man taking suggestive pictures of the content creator live on stream

The incident in focus took place on July 19 as Canniny and 4amLaundry got together to explore Tokyo, Japan.

At the four-hour mark of the stream, Canniny got up to order something at the cafe's counter. While she was placing her order, a man began to loiter near her and took a really inappropriate photograph of her.

Initially, neither of them was aware of what had occurred. Ten minutes after the incident, some viewers present in the Twitch chat began informing the streamers about it.

4amLaundry did not believe the viewers' claims and told them to clip the incident and share it. He said:

"Waiter with the glasses took a panty shot. He didn't. He didn't. Chat, you're wild, bro. Did he really do that? Clip it! They say he took a panty shot, that they took a picture of your underwear. Clip it, clip it! Put a clip, 100%. He did when you went to order? That's f***ked up! Y'all crazy man, post it in chat."

Timestamp: 04:45:35

A few minutes later, fans successfully shared the clip, with the two Twitch streamers reviewing the cafe worker's disgusting antics.

At the 04:57:55 mark of the stream, Canniny and 4amLaundry confronted the male who took the picture, and the latter showed that he did not have the streamer's explicit image in his phone's gallery.

After the confrontation, 4amLaundry stated that the person who took the picture denied the allegation by saying:

"So we showed it to him. He might have changed that really quick. He said no, he said he was f***ing with the garbage."

Reddit reacts to the Twitch clip

The streamer's clip was the top post on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 280 fans providing their take on the situation. Redditors were appalled after watching the 40-second-long clip.

4amLaundry appeared in the comment section to explain the situation. He also revealed that the man who took the picture was the cafe manager:

Fans reacting to the viral clip on the subreddit 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some viewers who watched the VOD (video on demand) shed some light:

Fans reacting to the viral clip on the subreddit 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Canniny is a partnered Twitch streamer who started livestreaming on the Amazon-owned platform in 2018. She's primarily a Just Chatting streamer who has 46k followers and averages 141 viewers per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far