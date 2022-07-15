“Twitch ads are cannibalistic towards the content”- Asmongold compares ads on Twitch to those on YouTube

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the prevalence of ads on Twitch and compared them to the ads present on YouTube Gaming.

While playing World of Warcraft, Zack stated that Twitch Turbo, an ad-free subscription that costs $8.99 per month, was far superior to subscribing to a Twitch streamer for $4.99 per month.

While explaining his stance, Asmongold talked about Twitch's extremely aggressive advertising practices and compared them to YouTube:

"I wish that the ads were not... The difference between like YouTube and Twitch ads is that Twitch ads are cannibalistic towards the content."

Asmongold talks about ads on Twitch

The Twitch sensation hosted a nine-hour gaming livestream and showcased the alpha version of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

At the nine-hour mark of his stream, Asmongold noticed that some fans were claiming that they were getting a lot of ads, with some of them saying that they were forced to subscribe to various content creators on Twitch so that they would not be forced to watch mid-roll ads.

After reading out a fan's message from his Twitch chat, the streamer claimed that Twitch was making a huge mistake by not advertising Twitch Turbo:

"I have to sub to every person I watch. I think that Twitch is making a huge mistake. I think they're making a massive f***ing mistake by not having Twitch Turbo advertised more. Like, Twitch Turbo is a thousand times better than subscribing to a bunch of people. It's cheaper."

He continued by saying:

"The second time you subscribe to somebody, you are already losing money because isn't Twitch Turbo eight dollars? Like, I don't know why they don't promote it more. I think it's a good thing."

Zack mentioned that Twitch has to make money through ads and that people should come to terms with the reality of the situation.

After claiming that ads on Twitch were cannibalistic towards the content, the Austin, Texas native provided his rationale for the statement he made by saying:

"Like, if you're watching an ad, you're actively not watching the content. It's like imagine if a YouTube video was 10 minutes long and an ad plays for 15 seconds and that last 10 seconds or 15 seconds. You can't go back and watch again. That's so bad! That's what the problem is."

The conversation on the topic continued for a few more minutes before Asmongold stopped streaming for the day.

Twitch chat reacts to streamer's statements

Several fans in the Twitch streamer's chat room agreed with the content creator's opinion. Here's what the Twitch chat looked like:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's sentiments (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

Several other prominent streaming personalities have already spoken about the ad situation on the livestreaming platform.

Former Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" was taken aback upon getting five ads in a row while trying to watch another Twitch streamers' content.

