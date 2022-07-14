"I guess we'll see if I get banned tomorrow"- Asmongold tests if saying certain words would get banned from Twitch

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" resumed streaming on his main Twitch channel after he spent the past few days streaming on his alternative channel zackrawrr.

Zack reacted to a viral YouTuber's claims that using certain controversial words would result in a Twitch ban. To test this, Asmongold used a phrase containing all of the "banned" words and later said:

"I guess we'll see if I get banned tomorrow, right?"

Asmongold tests a claim made by a YouTuber live on stream

Asmongold reacted to Moon's 27-minute long video essay on Twitch, which outlined a timeline of various controversial events regarding the livestreaming platform.

At the 11:39 minute mark of the video titled Twitch Is Worse Than You Think, Moon highlighted one of the platform's Terms of Service guidelines which stated:

"UPDATED: As of December 16, 2020, Twitch has outlawed the usage of the words "v*rgin," "s*mp," and "i*cel" on their platform - both in chat and by the streamer."

The World of Warcraft gamer believed that this update to the Terms of Service had not come into effect, but several fans disagreed with him. The streamer then attempted to prove his point by using each of the banned words in the following statement:

"That didn't happen. Okay, it did happen? All right. I think people that complain about hot tub streams are v*rgins. I think that people that tier three sub to them are s*mps. And I think that people that are commenting and complaining about what I'm saying right now about hot tub streams in my chat are i*cels."

(Timestamp: 03:49:18)

Zack was then interested in knowing if his Twitch channel would get banned the following day:

"Because if I get banned tomorrow then it means that I'm right... or that he's right. But if not, then it looks like he's not right. Yeah, this is not... it's not true."

The OTK (One True King) co-founder took the opportunity to make a sarcastic quip about taking a break from livestreaming to grind the upcoming season of Path of Exile:

"See you guys, yeah. Guys, as I said, I heard there's a new PoE season coming out. Feeling a break coming on."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

More than 150 viewers were present in the YouTube comment section, and fans were impressed by how quickly Zack was able to come up with the witty statement:

Fans in the YouTube comment section provide their take (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is currently one of the biggest content creators on Twitch. He began livestreaming on the platform in 2016.

He is currently the sixth most popular English-speaking streamer with more than 3.2 million followers, and he attracts an average viewership of 50k per stream.

