“I’m not going to be on edge because of you”- Asmongold defends Greekgodx and bans viewers criticizing him

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" got together with controversial content creator Dimitri "Greekgodx" during a recent livestream.

Greekgodx stated that Earth was flat and called Zack a "globetard" for believing otherwise. He later engaged in an hour-long debate against McconnellRet.

Several viewers from the streamer's channel took to his subreddit to provide their thoughts on the recent livestream. After Asmongold read a few comments from viewers who disagreed with him and claimed that he was defending his friends and on stream, the World of Warcraft gamer lashed out by stating:

"People are so on edge? Yeah, people are so on edge. I'm not going to be on edge because of you. Get the f**k out of here, p***y.

Asmongold goes off on his viewers after they criticize him on Reddit

The streaming community witnessed another controversy earlier today after the One True King (OTK) co-founder got on a call with Greekgodx. The latter is known for providing extremely polarizing takes, and he did not shy away from sharing some on Zack's stream.

In the second half of his stream, some fans in Zack's Twitch chat notified him that people on his subreddit were talking about his recent conversation with Greekgodx.

Zack began banning users from his subreddit after reading some particularly negative and critical responses to his recent content. However, a comment posted by Redditor tienher pushed him over the edge:

"Asmon wants to defend himself with some bulls**t about 'genuine conversation.' You didn't challenge Greek. You let him s**t on your friend and spew bulls**t for over an hour, and then you said, 'Guys... the Earth is round.' F**k off. You just justified every LSF (r/LivestreamFail) commentator who said you twist anything to defend your friends."

(Timestamp: 07:44:40)

Asmongold was not delighted by the widespread criticism of his recent content:

"No, see, that's the thing. People get so mad about this stuff. They cry about this s**t so much, like, this is an overly serious loser who's trying to tell you what you should do with your life. Get the f**k out of here. There is no shot I'm going to do what somebody f***ing tells me to do."

He also mentioned that people who were constantly on edge had no place on his livestream. He sarcastically impersonated a hater and said:

"Like, 'Oh, he's talking about this thing. Oh, he's threats of his...' Shut up, p***sy! Get out of here!"

The MMO gamer continued to read comments on his subreddit and banned a few more Redditors who criticized his recent livestream content.

Reddit reacts to streamer going on a banning spree

The Twitch streamer's clip was a top post on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 455 Redditors commenting on the situation. Some Redditors claimed that Asmongold's recent content has been disappointing:

Other fan reactions went along these lines:

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch and began livestreaming on the platform in 2016. His popularity saw a massive spike during the infamous Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial.

