"Keep this dude suspended": Minecraft fans believe ItsOwen should be banned permanently from YouTube for clickbaiting Technoblade's death

The drama surrounding YouTube content creator Owen "ItsOwen" continues, as Minecraft fans believe that the controversial YouTuber's channel should be permanently banned for clickbaiting YouTube legend Alex "Technoblade's" untimely demise.
Twitter user SSF27 (@Redhog_27) claimed the following under a conversation thread where Owen appealed to YouTube to lift his channel's suspension.
Twitter reacts to ItsOwen's YouTube suspension
Yesterday, online community members called out the British content creator's antics after he uploaded a deceptive video titled MrBeast Final Goodbye To Technoblade, which soon hit YouTube's trending page.
On July 4, Owen notified fans that his channel, which had 3.5 million subscribers, was wrongfully terminated.
Following his suspension from the video-sharing platform, esports caster and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake Lucky posted an update on his Twitter account:
In the replies, fans confirmed that YouTube had reviewed Owen's appeal and decided to stay his termination:
Fans were delighted to see the action taken by the YouTube staff:
Twitter users posted screenshots of the now-deleted tweet posted by Owen:
Some users took the opportunity to make light of the situation:
Yet other community members posted screenshots of content creators clickbaiting Technoblade's death, raising awareness of a dangerous trend:
Twitter user EMGG Fancy (@CharmanderFancy) stated that Owen was banned on multiple instances in the past, and also speculated that the latter was using bots to get huge amounts of subscribers:
However, some people believed that the punishment was too harsh.
Twitter users justified the termination by stating that Owen had been banned several times in the past.
Here are some other relevant fan reactions:
Who is ItsOwen?
ItsOwen is a controversial YouTuber who produces content related to Fortnite and uploads vlogs. The English content creator is notorious for click baiting, running scams, and self-promoting himself on various other small YouTube content creators' channels.
He began his online career in 2015, and several of his channels have been suspended from the Google-owned platform. His current channel, ItsOwen, was created in 2018 and managed to amass over 3.5 million subscribers with 27 million video views.
At the time of writing, the following message comes up while opening Owen's YouTube channel:
"This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on n*dity or s*xual content."
Aside from his main channel, Owen also owns two other YouTube channels, titled Oboat and Recex