Asmongold loses it after watching IShowSpeed light up fireworks inside his room

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed's" recent antics of lighting fireworks inside his room on July 4.

IShowSpeed went viral after igniting a Pikachu-themed firecracker inside his room, atop a box of other fireworks. After setting it on fire, the YouTuber panicked after seeing how high the flames and sparks were flying.

Zack reacted to the same clip during a recent livestream and completely lost it after watching IShowSpeed's shenanigans.

Asmongold reacts to IShowSpeed bursting a Pikachu firework inside his room

Yesterday, Darren decided to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day in a unique way by lighting up and bursting firecrackers indoors. The final moments of his one-hour long stream went viral on the internet after his room was filled with smoke and the firefighters had to respond to the situation.

Timestamp: 45:29

During the early hours of his most recent stream, Asmongold came across a subreddit post highlighting IShowSpeed's dangerous stunt. The Twitch sensation immediately recognized what was in the video and began giggling.

After navigating to the incident's timestamp, the World of Warcraft gamer observed that everyone in IShowSpeed's chat room told him to go outside to set off the firecracker:

"Everybody's spamming like, go outside, go outside, go outside! Yo, f**k that s**t! Light that b**tch up! Do it! Yeah!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder began laughing hysterically upon seeing how IShowSpeed started to panic, and the former stated:

"No, you're good, you're good. It's good, it's good!"

Timestamp: 02:55:35

The Austin, Texas native claimed that IShowSpeed knew what he was doing and intentionally set off fireworks in his room:

"Bro, he 100% knew. He 100% knew what he was doing. 100% he did that s**t on purpose. He said this is going to be funny, I'm going to do it. He 100% knew. He did that s**t for content, absolutely!

Asmongold was then shocked to hear that Speed's mother called the fire department:

"Wait, she called the police... she called the fire department? Wait, his own mom called the fire department on him? Oh my god!"

Fans present in his Twitch chat asked the streamer to fast-forward to the end of IShowSpeed's livestream to see how the firefighters responded to the situation.

Fans react to the streamer watching IShowSpeed's content

More than 430 fans provided their take on the YouTube comments section, and some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans providing their take in the YouTube comments section (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Earlier today, IShowSpeed explained why he set off fireworks inside his room and expressed his frustration by comparing himself to a baby. He also stated that he was unaware of how dangerous the Pikachu firecracker was.

