“I don’t think I deserve it” - Asmongold provides his take on getting nominated for Streamer of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Final nominations for Streamer of the Year 2022 were revealed earlier this month, with Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" being nominated for the flagship and prestigious award.

During a recent livestream, Zack provided his opinions on his recent nomination and claimed he did not deserve to be nominated for the award.

According to him, streamers and content creators like Ibai Llanos and Felix "xQc" were more deserving because of the content they delivered and should be the ones to win the accolade:

"Uh, yeah, I did get nominated for Streamer of the Year. If you want me to be honest, I don't think I deserve it. I think the two people that deserve it either are Ibai or xQc."

Asmongold talks about his Streamer of the Year 2022 nomination

The World of Warcraft gamer hosted a nine-hour long broadcast earlier today and, as usual, spent the initial hours reacting to some of the trending posts on the internet.

While taking a look at some of the upcoming updates for WoW, Asmongold spoke about his recent Esports Award 2022 nomination and stated that other streamers are more deserving of winning the award.

He expanded more on his stance by stating:

"I think there's just no question that anybody else, maybe like one or two other people should be on that list. That's about it. I didn't even stream this entire year. I mean, really, I didn't even stream this whole year. Like, I, like, categorically, I shouldn't be on the list."

Timestamp: 00:45:23

The OTK (One True King) co-founder spoke a bit about his recent streaming content and compared his content with other streamers:

"Yeah, obviously, um, you know, I do pretty well. My stream is, you know, it does well, etcetera, but am I really doing anything super innovative? I think OTK is, you could say, sure! But, on a personal level, I'm just pretty much sitting here, talking and just giving my opinion and playing video games every once in a while, right?"

The minute-long address came to a close when Asmongold provided his take on who ideally should be the Streamer of the Year:

"Who would I say is like, Streamer of the Year, right? It's like, how would I determine who that is. I would view it as a person who innovated the genre or moved the... the space of streaming forward in one degree or another. They changed it, they innovated it, they did something different with it in one way or another, and so that's really what it comes down to."

Asmongold continued with his stream and played Final Fantasy XIV in the second half of his livestream.

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The YouTube comment section was bustling with reactions, and fans were amused to hear the streamer's humble address. Amongst the 660 comments, here are the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans provide their take in the YouTube comment section (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Streaming community members can cast their vote for their favorite streamer on the Esports Awards website. Zack is currently competing against several popular and well-known figures such as Valkyrae, Tyler1, Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatman, and NICKMERCS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far