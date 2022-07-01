“Officially a real voice actress”- Twitter goes berserk as Valkyrae teases her upcoming voice acting project

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" teased an upcoming voice acting project on her alternative Twitter account rae (@itsraechill) earlier today.

She stated that she had officially become a "real voice actress" and could not wait for fans to watch upcoming episodes of the unnamed show.

As expected, the update was an instant hit on Twitter and garnered over 32k likes. More than 400 fans replied to the tweet, with many wanting to know more about the project.

Twitter reacts to Valkyrae teasing an upcoming voice-acting project

Fans on Twitter were delighted to hear that the 30-year-old content creator was continuing to work as a voice actress. Several fans congratulated her on the recent feat:

GHOULY 乂 @ghooouly @itsraechill This mic has gone through so much just for this moment, im so proud man 🥲 @itsraechill This mic has gone through so much just for this moment, im so proud man 🥲🙏 https://t.co/1X9HJiw7yt

william @williamluu_ @itsraechill SHEEEEESH, at the start of the year, you said you wanted To do more things outside of gaming. AND NOW YOUR A REAL VA WOOOOO @itsraechill SHEEEEESH, at the start of the year, you said you wanted To do more things outside of gaming. AND NOW YOUR A REAL VA WOOOOO

Popular VTuber and VShojo member Ironmouse was present in the reply section and was eager to learn about the show Rae was a part of:

Some fans were unaware and asked for more context:

Fans on Twitter were looking forward to Rae's watch party for the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru:

One loyal viewer was extremely happy with her success and stated that she was an inspirational role model:

Valkyrae Updates @UpdatesValkyrae @itsraechill so so proud of you!!! 🥲 i remember that one of your goals for this year was to try out more different things like acting etc. and YOU DID IT!!! truly an inspiration. @itsraechill so so proud of you!!! 🥲 i remember that one of your goals for this year was to try out more different things like acting etc. and YOU DID IT!!! truly an inspiration.

Many Twitter users wanted to know more about the show or anime:

Some of the other Twitter reactions went along these lines:

Nova2xD @Nova2xD11 cant wait for it, pls infrom uuussss!!!! @itsraechill THATS WHAT WE WERE WAITING FORcant wait for it, pls infrom uuussss!!!! @itsraechill THATS WHAT WE WERE WAITING FOR🎉🎉 cant wait for it, pls infrom uuussss!!!!

Miranda @MirandaCoxx_ @itsraechill CONGRATULATIONS RAE!!! I love you!! I am so freaking proud of you rae!! And your in Bella’s new music vid. A lot of good things have came your way and this another one. There is so much more to come and I hope this opens up more opportunities for you @itsraechill CONGRATULATIONS RAE!!! I love you!! I am so freaking proud of you rae!! And your in Bella’s new music vid. A lot of good things have came your way and this another one. There is so much more to come and I hope this opens up more opportunities for you❤️❤️❤️

Valkyrae's previous voice-acting gigs

Valkyrae is no stranger when it comes to getting featured in popular media. Earlier this year, on April 12, the 100 Thieves co-owner announced her first voice acting project, along with Thomas "Sykkuno" and Jeremy "Disguised Toast."

The trio professionally voiced characters for the widely popular anime Tribe Nine. Rae and Sykkuno aptly played the role of twins in the anime.

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) https://t.co/JvtCzjYLQY

During a livestream at the time, the Los Angeles native recalled her experience working as a voice actor and poked fun at Sykkuno, stating that the latter leaked their project:

"He (Sykkuno) leaked it first, right? I mean, it was very, very, very short lines, but you know. Got to start somewhere, right? Go straight, right?"

Aside from the trio, other famous content creators like Minecraft star Technoblade and musician Corpse Husband were featured in the anime. Corpse played a rather big part in the show as he took on the role of an antagonist named Ojiro.

Valkyrae began her online career by streaming gaming-related content on Instagram in 2014 and later began livestreaming on Twitch.

She was one of the first big-name content creators to sign an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming in 2020 and continues to regularly broadcast on the Google-owned livestreaming platform.

