“No more treats for you bro” - Valkyrae and her dog Mika have a wholesome interaction

YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted a rather short livestream earlier today and was joined by Sykkuno, BoxBox, and Miyoung. The streamer group played Fall Guys for the entire duration of the broadcast.

Before her gaming squad members joined, the 100 Thieves co-owner spent some time discussing her upcoming streaming schedule and what she had planned for her viewers.

At the same time, her white dog, Mika, made an appearance on stream and began asking for attention. The content creator's initial reaction to the dog's shenanigan was:

"Why, why, I already gave you treats. Do you want to hang out? What's up? Come here. Up! Up, Mika! Up! Oh, no, no more treats for you bro."

Valkyrae's dog, Mika makes an appearance on the stream

The Los Angeles native spent the initial moments of her recent livestream discussing and revealing the plans for the upcoming week. Fans will be delighted to tune in to her channel as she will be collaborating with famous content creators like Corpse Husband, Miyoung, and Bella Poarch.

Mika, Rae's pet dog, made a surprising appearance and lit up the mood while the streamer was laying out her upcoming plans.

After she stated that Mika would not be getting any more treats, the latter began tapping on the former's arm to attract more attention. The 30-year-old gamer tried to rally the pup by gesturing to him to climb up on her legs.

Valkyrae decided to have a rather serious conversation with the dog after he ignored the actions:

"No, I'm not giving you any more treats bro. He's using me! Nah! No. Nah, it needs to be a two-way street, okay? You can't just take it. You have to also give it. God, the disrespect in this house bro."

(Timestamp: 00:15:26)

Mika was gazing at the content creator, which prompted her to zoom the camera at the dog's face:

"Look at him! What's up with all that attitude? What's up? Show some respect to your elders bro."

Mika did not take his eyes off Valkyrae and the latter stated that the constant gazing was making her feel guilty for not giving him more snacks:

"Bro, my dog won't stop staring at me and it's making me feel really guity."

The wholesome interaction between the streamer and her pet came to an end and Valkyrae began playing Fall Guys a few moments later.

Fans react to the streamer's wholesome interaction with her pet

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with reactions and fans loved every bit of the interaction.

Valkyrae is easily one of the most influential and popular streamers on YouTube Gaming, and began her livestreaming career in 2014. She has been exclusively streaming on the Google-owned platform since 2020 and currently has more than 3.6 million subscribers with 226 million channel views.

