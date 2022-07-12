“Got it, man!” - Asmongold finally gets Endmire Flyer mount in World of Warcraft after 317 attempts

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has been streaming on his alternative Twitch channel "zackrawrr" for the past few days. The renowned creator was aiming to collect various rare mounts present in World of Warcraft.

During a recent livestream, Zack was fortunate to acquire one of the rarest mounts in-game, Endmire Flyer.

In his 317th attempt to slay Famu the Infinite, the Twitch streamer was astonished to discover that the mount had finally dropped for him, exclaiming:

"Got it, man! F**k yes dude! Holy f**k!"

Asmongold rewarded with Endmire Flyer mount after destroying Famu the Infinite

The One True King co-founder has been playing World of Warcraft for the past 10 years and has collected some of the rarest mounts, titles and accolades present in the game.

During his July 17 stream, Asmongold spent nine hours farming and collecting mounts from various sources present in the Shadowlands expansion.

At the two-hour mark of his stream, the streamer hopped onto his Hunter character and marched towards a rare elite, known as Famu the Infinite, in the Revendreth zone.

After killing the world boss, the MMO gamer was elated to see that the Endmire Flyer mount had finally dropped for him. Much to everyone's delight, he began celebrating the occasion:

"Holy f**k, we got it. Yes bro! Yes! Oh my god!"

He immediately learnt the spell to summon the mount and showcased it to his viewers:

"For how long have I been doing this? Oh my god! I got it man, I f***ing got Famu. Yes! F***ing finally man! I'm so glad. I'm so f***ing glad."

Thanks to an in-game add-on, Asmongold was able to track down his number of attempts at the boss, stating:

"317. Take a look. 317 attempts and it could've been even more than that. F**k yeah, man. It's like you know you've been farming a mount for a long time whenever the first thing you think about is how glad you are that you don't have to f***ing it every day again. Oh man, I'm so glad about that."

Zack continued his mount hunting stream as he ventured to Maldraxxus next.

Fans react to Asmongold getting a rare mount in World of Warcraft

Fans in the YouTube comment section were taken aback after watching the streamer struggle against the world boss well over 300 times. Unsurprisingly, they congratulated his acquisition of the coveted mount:

Fans commenting on the streamer getting a rare WoW mount (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the biggest content creators on Twitch whose popularity reached new heights earlier this year. Aside from playing and streaming World of Warcraft, he has indulged in several other games such as Elden Ring, Dark Souls series, Cuphead, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Final Fantasy XIV.

