“He would literally lose to bots”- Tyler1 comments on Ludwig’s League of Legends skills

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned from participating in MrBeast's $150,000 League of Legends tournament and hosted a gaming livestream earlier today.

Tyler, Sapnap, Doublelift, and Ludwig were on Ninja's team, but the Fortnite sensation lost the tournament as MrBeast's squad dominated the best of the three series.

Tyler1 spoke at length about his experience at the tournament and shared his thoughts on Ludwig:

"He would literally lose to bots. And he's sitting there... and he wants to play Thresh! I'm like, Nautilus is Thresh but easier, you know. He's like, 'I am a clean Fiddlesticks, Thresh two-trick!' Oh, my god, bro!"

Tyler1 describes his experience playing alongside Ludwig at MrBeast's $150k League of Legends duel

The League of Legends duel featuring MrBeast and Ninja was an immense hit, and fans continue to share clips and highlights from the event.

After the participating members returned to their regular livestreams, several of them shared their experiences playing with other prominent esports personalities. Tyler1 was among them, and he spent the initial moments of his recent livestream talking about the $150k MOBA tournament.

At the seven-minute mark of his stream, the 27-year-old gamer shared his opinions about his teammates and wanted to analyze why his team got demolished at the tournament.

After talking a bit about the former League of Legends pro Voyboy, Tyler1 provided his take on Ludwig's gaming skills:

"My team was like f***ing beginner bots. We got Ludwig's bomb-headed, b**ch a**, bomb b**ch. F**k you, Ludwig a** playing support. This stupid son of a b**ch, I'm not flaming. I'm just saying this absolute drone bot."

(Timestamp: 00:07:34)

He continued to criticize the YouTube Gaming streamer:

"Bro, if you can't play the f***ing role or the game, just tell us, dude! He was sitting behind greenscreen in the green room like, 'Yeah, I can go support. I play a mean Thresh.'"

The Twitch streamer was shocked by Ludwig's response when he asked him what his rank was:

"Umm... what rank are you exactly? Just curious. He was like, 'I'm level 18.' What are you? Huh? You're level 18! This motherf***er isn't even level 30. How do you even play League?"

Tyler then reviewed a game in which Ludwig played Thresh and critiqued the content creator's gameplay and decision-making skills.

Fans react to Tyler1's strong criticism of Ludwig's League of Legends skills

The reaction thread on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail attracted more than 50 fan reactions. Some Redditors stated that Tyler's team should've asked Ludwig to play Yuumi instead:

Several fans believed that the teams at the event were not evenly balanced:

Redditors discuss Lugwig's performance in the match (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Tyler is one of the biggest League of Legends players and content creators on the platform. He has played and streamed the game for more than 9,850 hours. Tyler currently has five million followers and garners an average viewership of 17k fans per stream.

