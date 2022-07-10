MrBeast wins $150k League of Legends tournament, fans celebrate

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" squared off against Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" in a $150,000 League of Legends tournament, with the former emerging victorious.

The MOBA tournament was hosted on Crown Channel and was a massive hit. It saw several well-known and popular figures like Tyler1, Doublelift, Ludwig, Mizkif, Emiru, and Yassuo participate in it.

MrBeast's squad dominated Summoner's Rift by winning two games in a row, and the event's live audience went berserk.

MrBeast's team trounces Ninja's to win $150k League of Legends tournament

Last month, on June 22, the influencers made a formal announcement for the League of Legends duel featuring a $150k cash prize.

The event was livestreamed on Crown Channel on Twitch and several fans attended the live event at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following was the roster for MrBeast's League of Legends team:

Voyboy - Top lane

Mizkif - Jungle

Yassuo - Mid Lane

Emiru - ADC (Attack Damage Carry)

MrBeast - Support

These content creators and pro gamers were on Ninja's team:

Tyler1 - Top Lane

Sapnap - Jungle

Ninja - Mid Lane

Doublelift - ADC (Attack Damage Carry)

Ludwig - Support

After the event concluded, fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate Jimmy for winning the $150,000 League of Legends tournament:

Twitter users wanted to get into the world of League of Legends after watching the event:

Phoenix @FiyinfoluwaOl13 @MrBeast @crownchannel about to go learn league of legends for this @MrBeast @crownchannel about to go learn league of legends for this

Some fans wanted the YouTuber to host another gaming event featuring Call of Duty: Warzone -

HyperX Arena's official Twitter handle congratulated the winning team:

However, not all fan reactions were positive. Twitter user Zeta (@Isac33334818) expressed their dislike for the event and stated that it was one of the worst matches they've seen, and critiqued one of the commentators at the tournament:

Zeta @Isac33334818 @MrBeast @crownchannel One of the worst match ive seen. The girl commentator was only on mrbeasts side. Was making sad notices like "oh no" when mrbeast lost a fight but super hype when they won. @MrBeast @crownchannel One of the worst match ive seen. The girl commentator was only on mrbeasts side. Was making sad notices like "oh no" when mrbeast lost a fight but super hype when they won.

Voyboy, the top laner for Jimmy's team, celebrated the well-deserved victory on Twitter:

Fans were elated to see that the former League of Legends pro enjoyed playing the game on a competitive level once more:

Jonathan Gammill @Darkwolf1352 @Voyboy Great to see you happy and playing League again, Voy. You’re an inspiration and I hope life is treating you well! @Voyboy Great to see you happy and playing League again, Voy. You’re an inspiration and I hope life is treating you well!

Zetsuei @ZetsueiTTV @Voyboy None of us had any doubt! Hope your break is going well and we await your triumphant return! @Voyboy None of us had any doubt! Hope your break is going well and we await your triumphant return! 💜

The tournament did not end after Jimmy won the best-of-three round. Ninja upped the stakes by playing a $50,000 League of Legends game for charity and expressed his liking for playing another round by saying:

"Yeah you know, I think what I would really like to do is just do another, one more match final match for $50k for charity. Winner takes all pretty much, yeah. One more match baby!"

Crown Channel @crownchannel



Team



$50,000 for charity... Who do you got?



Follow along for the final round of



twitch.tv/crown WE AREN'T DONE YETTeam @MrBeast may have taken the belt in the upset of the century, but @Ninja wants one more game$50,000 for charity... Who do you got?Follow along for the final round of #UltimateCrown WE AREN'T DONE YETTeam @MrBeast may have taken the belt in the upset of the century, but @Ninja wants one more game$50,000 for charity... Who do you got?Follow along for the final round of #UltimateCrown 👇📺 twitch.tv/crown https://t.co/tTYrPsXoXz

Community members can watch the entire four-hour long event on Crown's official Twitch channel:

Fans continue to celebrate the YouTube philanthropist winning the massively hit League of Legends tournament and are looking forward to more gaming events hosted by the content creator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far