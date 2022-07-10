Create
MrBeast wins $150k League of Legends tournament, fans celebrate

MrBeast dominated the League of Legends tournament and won $150,000 (Image via Crown Channel/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 12:05 PM IST

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" squared off against Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" in a $150,000 League of Legends tournament, with the former emerging victorious.

The MOBA tournament was hosted on Crown Channel and was a massive hit. It saw several well-known and popular figures like Tyler1, Doublelift, Ludwig, Mizkif, Emiru, and Yassuo participate in it.

MrBeast's squad dominated Summoner's Rift by winning two games in a row, and the event's live audience went berserk.

TEAM @MrBeast TAKES THE #UltimateCrown 👑🎉 https://t.co/nC9AxOdjpV

MrBeast's team trounces Ninja's to win $150k League of Legends tournament

Last month, on June 22, the influencers made a formal announcement for the League of Legends duel featuring a $150k cash prize.

The event was livestreamed on Crown Channel on Twitch and several fans attended the live event at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

https://t.co/5pE5w85IBR

The following was the roster for MrBeast's League of Legends team:

  • Voyboy - Top lane
  • Mizkif - Jungle
  • Yassuo - Mid Lane
  • Emiru - ADC (Attack Damage Carry)
  • MrBeast - Support

These content creators and pro gamers were on Ninja's team:

  • Tyler1 - Top Lane
  • Sapnap - Jungle
  • Ninja - Mid Lane
  • Doublelift - ADC (Attack Damage Carry)
  • Ludwig - Support

After the event concluded, fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate Jimmy for winning the $150,000 League of Legends tournament:

@MrBeast @crownchannel Amazing! Congrats @MrBeast The games had the pacing and excitement of pro matches.My two favourite things to watch, @MrBeast and @LeagueOfLegends Thank you for putting on a show and making an amazing night.
@MrBeast @crownchannel Your the goat
@MrBeast @crownchannel #TeamBeast 🙂👍
@MrBeast @crownchannel let’s goooo #teambeast
@MrBeast @crownchannel I watched whole stream and I even know anything about this game. Energy and hype is important. Congratulations @MrBeast

Twitter users wanted to get into the world of League of Legends after watching the event:

@MrBeast @crownchannel about to go learn league of legends for this

Some fans wanted the YouTuber to host another gaming event featuring Call of Duty: Warzone -

@MrBeast @crownchannel Do one for Warzone

HyperX Arena's official Twitter handle congratulated the winning team:

What an AMAZING way to end the night! $200K going straight to charity! @MrBeast with the 2-0 win for $150K and an epic 3rd match that team @Ninja won for another $50K! Finally, a huge thanks to YOU, all the fans! @crownchannel https://t.co/cfAbwl7Lrg

However, not all fan reactions were positive. Twitter user Zeta (@Isac33334818) expressed their dislike for the event and stated that it was one of the worst matches they've seen, and critiqued one of the commentators at the tournament:

@MrBeast @crownchannel One of the worst match ive seen. The girl commentator was only on mrbeasts side. Was making sad notices like "oh no" when mrbeast lost a fight but super hype when they won.

Voyboy, the top laner for Jimmy's team, celebrated the well-deserved victory on Twitter:

LETS GOOOO #TeamBeast CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!! https://t.co/L45Y6uAhWn

Fans were elated to see that the former League of Legends pro enjoyed playing the game on a competitive level once more:

@Voyboy Great to see you happy and playing League again, Voy. You’re an inspiration and I hope life is treating you well!
@Voyboy THE KIDS STILL GOT IT BABY https://t.co/ziKRfVNC11
@Voyboy None of us had any doubt! Hope your break is going well and we await your triumphant return! 💜
@Voyboy THE KID DOES IT AGIN

The tournament did not end after Jimmy won the best-of-three round. Ninja upped the stakes by playing a $50,000 League of Legends game for charity and expressed his liking for playing another round by saying:

"Yeah you know, I think what I would really like to do is just do another, one more match final match for $50k for charity. Winner takes all pretty much, yeah. One more match baby!"
WE AREN'T DONE YETTeam @MrBeast may have taken the belt in the upset of the century, but @Ninja wants one more game$50,000 for charity... Who do you got?Follow along for the final round of #UltimateCrown 👇📺 twitch.tv/crown https://t.co/tTYrPsXoXz
Community members can watch the entire four-hour long event on Crown's official Twitch channel:

Fans continue to celebrate the YouTube philanthropist winning the massively hit League of Legends tournament and are looking forward to more gaming events hosted by the content creator.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

Comments

