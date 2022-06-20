5 times MrBeast shocked fans with his massive generosity

Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as he is popularly known, is a 24-year-old YouTuber, philanthropist, and streamer from North Carolina. Unlike most celebrities who engage in charitable work after amassing a lot of wealth, Jimmy has become popular after his signature trait of giving away ridiculous amounts of money.

His YouTube uploads range from high-production videos to challenges where he presents the winner(s) with a large sum of money. This article will explore a few instances that offer a glimpse of his philanthropic efforts.

MrBeast has given away at least $3 million so far

1) Giving out over $340,000 to challenger:

On April 10, 2022, MrBeast challenged a man to live in a confined space with few utilities. The goal was simple: he would receive $10k each day he that he would survive in the room.

The man went on to live there with minimal to no interaction for 22 straight days. He ended up discovering a cheque worth $100k, and he had won over 340k by the end of the challenge. The video ended on an adorable note when the challenger proposed to his girlfriend after he ended his confinement.

2) Giving away a Lamborghini

Mr.Beast doesn't just give away cash, he also gives away supercars. In late 2021, the 24-year-old YouTube star posted a challenge video where he asked almost 50 contestants to keep their hands on a Lamborghini. The last person to remove their hands off the car would simply get to keep it.

Aside from the winner receiving the car, the runners-up received a hefty amount of $40k. The video also has over 80 million views, making it one of Jimmy's most popular ones.

3) Organising a $1,000,000 dollar hide and seek

On December 21, 2021, Jimmy went on to organise a hide-and-seek competition at the world-renowned SoFi Stadium in California. Among the participants were big YouTubers and TikTokers like Logan Paul, Quackity, Bella Poarch, Zach King, and a few others. The prize money was a whopping $1 million which was kept sealed in the field.

Zach King, who is popularly known for his magic-related content, was declared the winner of the whole challenge and received the whole money in cash. Zach also added that he would be using the money for foster care and film-making ventures that he was involved in.

4) Giving $456,000 to Squid Game winner

MrBeast created a YouTube version of Netflix's massively popular show, Squid Game. Over 400 players took part in the competition with numbers on their shirts. The whole event had games that were shown in the actual show itself.

Eventually, the winner, who was number 079, won a massive total of $456,000. The video has garnered over 250 million views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video on MrBeast's channel so far.

5) Dollar Store

In early 2019, Jimmy opened a pop-up dollar store where he sold expensive products for a ridiculously low amount of $1.

The collection included the likes of PlayStation consoles, TVs, merchandise, miniature cards, and many more. People flocked outside the store in elation as the then 21-year-old gave away products that cost a hundred times more for a discounted price of just a dollar.

Some of his other charitable ventures include videos such as, "Press this button to win $100,100!" "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000," and "Would You Sit In Snakes For $10,100?" where he has donated a great deal of money.

In addition to all this, MrBeast has also donated to various other charities and even has a charity page under the domain "www.beastphilantrophy.org." He is among the most ingenuine content creators and not only does he make engaging videos, but he also likes to give away what he makes.

