MrBeast hits one billion views across all of his channels within the span of a month

March was an insane month for MrBeast and he definitely had the numbers to show for it. So who exactly is he and why is he totally dominating the content creator scene on YouTube right now?

After going viral in 2017, YouTube star and philanthropic Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson spent the last few years making a name for himself on up to nineteen different channels on the big red online video sharing platform. Unsurprisingly, that number is only going to go up from here on out.

His content ranges from outrageous stunts with celebrities and internet personalities for ridiculously exorbitant cash prizes to gaming and reaction videos. As of recently, he has opened the floor to posting his videos in a variety of different languages to further reach his international fanbase.

He even teased the idea of starting a Hindi channel for his Hindi-speaking audience just a few days ago. Given his most current accomplishments, though, fans might actually see new channel ideas from him sooner rather than later.

1 month, 54 videos: Here's how MrBeast amassed over 1 billion views across all of his YouTube channels

In a recent LinkedIn post, the YouTube star calculated all of his views across every single video he posted in the month of March:

(image via LinkedIn)

One fan pointed out that those were just video views, and that the total channel views had to amount to an even higher number:

"He is surely going to be (the) First Billionaire Content Creator from YouTube (image via LinkedIn)

In fact, the numbers are indeed much higher. According to social media database and stats tracker Social Blade, the 'total views' pictured in MrBeast's LinkedIn post are relatively close to the approximately 278 million views on his main channel alone in the past 30 days.

Doing the math will amount to upwards of a whopping 1 billion views across all nineteen of his channels, and this is just for the month of March.

But the milestones don't stop there. On April 3, the YouTuber hit a combined grand total of 200 million subscribers across all of his channels, with about 93 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

This places him right behind Felix "PewDiePie" as one of YouTube's top solo creators to reach the 100 million subscriber landmark. And 100 million isn't too far out of his reach, either. As fans tune in, many ponder what the next steps would be:

And to this day, many celebrate his achievements in absolute awe.

Ollie Forsyth @ollieforsyth



Totalling 283.5 million views



That's more views than Netflix has in users 🛼 So @MrBeast uploaded 54 videos to @YouTube in MarchTotalling 283.5 million viewsThat's more views than Netflix has in users 🛼 So @MrBeast uploaded 54 videos to @YouTube in March 🎬 Totalling 283.5 million views 😮That's more views than Netflix has in users 🛼

Eitan @cool_idea



at the age of 11 uploaded his first video and got 20k views.



Hyper-obssesion + Time = Ridiculous upside. Warren Buffett bought his first stock at the age of 11. Made a profit of $2 on 3 shares. @MrBeast at the age of 11 uploaded his first video and got 20k views.Hyper-obssesion + Time = Ridiculous upside. Warren Buffett bought his first stock at the age of 11. Made a profit of $2 on 3 shares.@MrBeast at the age of 11 uploaded his first video and got 20k views.Hyper-obssesion + Time = Ridiculous upside.

MrBeast Statistics @MrBeast_Stats 2 years of MrBeast Gaming! 🥳



Within the 730 days the channel has existed, there have been...

▪︎ 26.7M subscribers gained

▪︎ 4.35B channel views earned

▪︎ 127 videos uploaded



Although the upload schedule is far less frequent, the recent 5 videos have all performed well! 2 years of MrBeast Gaming! 🥳Within the 730 days the channel has existed, there have been...▪︎ 26.7M subscribers gained▪︎ 4.35B channel views earned▪︎ 127 videos uploadedAlthough the upload schedule is far less frequent, the recent 5 videos have all performed well! https://t.co/NakRUCSGY7

It feels like just yesterday MrBeast was celebrating 30 million subscribers with his initiative to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean. While there has not been a giant milestone celebration in a hot minute, fans patiently await new content in the wake of 100M in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul