MrBeast blows community away by adding Hindi as an audio language to his videos

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has started adding Hindi as an audio language to his videos. The man of the moment is one of the most prominent figures in the content creation world at this point. With over 92 million subscribers on his main channel, the YouTube King is all set to hit the 9-digit milestone on the red platform sooner than ever.
From spending 50 hours buried alive to reacting to the widely popular Netflix series Squid Game in real life with real people (not celebs), Jimmy has truly outshined in the past couple of years when it comes to content quality.
At this point, the YouTube sensation has 6 different channels with over 200 million subscribers combined, making him one of the biggest YouTubers of all time. Jimmy is already planning to scale up his content's quality and audience base and to do so, he has now come up with a brilliant plan.
MrBeast is gearing up to launch a new Hindi channel
The content creator's strategy has proven to be extremely beneficial for his YouTube journey. As mentioned earlier, he is planning something major for his international channels.
To put it simply, the YouTuber is on a quest to create 10 new channels that will have his videos in 10 languages around the world. His Russian and other language channels are already running very successfully on YouTube. and now it seems like Hindi (one of the most spoken languages in the world) is next in line.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, MrBeast replied to @Maxtern for aprreciating his Hindi-dubbed video. The YouTuber noted:
"Just wait for the Hindi channel to start uploading."
Clearly, Jimmy and his YouTube team are gearing up to take over the Hindi speaking audience with their videos. This is excellent news for all of his Indian followers as they will be able to see Jimmy in their native language.
Moreover, it might also considerably contribute to a much-larger subscriber-base and help the content creator reach the 9-digit milestrone sooner than ever.
Fans react to the thrilling news of MrBeast planning a Hindi channel
As expected, Hindi language speakers were more than thrilled with the news. One Twitter user even claimed that the channel will soon surpass T-Series (the most subscribed channel on YouTube, which is Indian as well).
All of MrBeast's international channels are just like his original channels, except that they are dubbed in different languages to reach a wider audience. Naturally, anyone would be thrilled to watch videos in their native language, as compared to English, which is quite a difficult language, especially for non-native users.