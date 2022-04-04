5 times MrBeast shocked fans with his charitable ventures

MrBeast is one of the biggest names on YouTube. He is known for his over 90 million subscribers and primarily for his expensive stunts and viral challenge videos.

He's also known for giving out large amounts of money to different charitable causes in his videos.

Five of MrBeast's pleasantly surprising charity activities

1) Donating $25,000 to St. Jude

In late 2021, a charity stream was run by the YouTube channel The Game Theorists. It featured many popular content creators intending to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

As one of the many popular content creators to appear on the stream, MrBeast helped the channel by donating $25,000 on their way to tripling their initial fundraising goal.

2) Giving $100,000 to a homeless shelter

In a video uploaded in 2018, the YouTube star donated $100,000 worth of supplies to a few local homeless shelters, going as far as to deliver and unpack it all.

He called the homeless shelters and asked them what they needed and what would help better the lives of those living in the shelters. The internet star and his crew bought basic household necessities, clothing, furniture, appliances, bicycles, and even televisions and video game consoles.

3) Team Trees

In 2019, the popular content creator partnered with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober to raise $20 million for the Arbor Day Foundation. The charity pledged to plant one tree for every dollar donated and was supported by numerous popular YouTubers.

Within a few months, team Trees exceeded its goal and has already planted around 9 million trees. They expect to fulfill their promise of planting over 20 million trees by the end of 2022.

4) Beast Philanthropy

MrBeast announced his own charity, Beast Philanthropy, in 2021. The separate channel for the charity donates 100% of its revenue to different causes.

Beast Philanthropy primarily operates as a food bank and has donated over an estimated 1 million pounds of food as of 2022. They notably helped provide relief to 1,000 North Carolina homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

5) Team Seas

Like Team Trees, Donaldson and Rober teamed up to help raise $30 million for the Ocean Conservancy, promising to clean up one pound of trash from the Earth's oceans for every dollar donated.

The charity aims to remove single-use plastics and discarded fishing equipment from the Earth's oceans. As of 2022, it has raised over $32 million.

MrBeast has a reputation for using his success for good, and these are just a few of the noteworthy charitable acts he's participated in during his career as a YouTuber.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

