Gordon Ramsay set to appear as a judge on MrBeast's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory video

Earlier this month, popular YouTuber and content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" teased that he was recreating the fantastical Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory in real life and shared some early production pictures of the set.

MrBeast @MrBeast We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard 😂 https://t.co/jJbcgykKtM

A few days later, the YouTuber shared a small video of the famous chocolate waterfall that was being worked upon.

MrBeast @MrBeast Wouldn’t be Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory without a chocolate waterfall 🤪 Wouldn’t be Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory without a chocolate waterfall 🤪 https://t.co/NYF5A9dh9l

The series of announcements and teaser tweets has caused fans to go into a frenzy as they could not stop speculating on who would join the famous content creator's video.

On May 30, MrBeast made a new announcement regarding his upcoming venture and revealed that famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey will be making an appearance as a Judge and stated:

"In our recreation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsey, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom-built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can't wait for you to see this video."

MrBeast reveals Gordon Ramsey is joining his IRL recreation of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, fans react

As expected, the influencer's tweet went viral on the social media platform as it garnered more than 140k likes and 1.6k fans replied to the surprising reveal.

MrBeast @MrBeast In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can’t wait for you to see this video In our recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsay, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can’t wait for you to see this video 😊 https://t.co/lkfl5f4sdM

Fans were ecstatic to find out why the celebrity chef was making an appearance in the upcoming video.

corrine🍂 @HONKLVJY @MrBeast what did you need gordon ramsey for @MrBeast what did you need gordon ramsey for

Mr.Octopus @MrOctopus16 @MrBeast That's pretty cool to see Gordan Ramsay being a part of a major project for a video. I really do wonder what his purpose is for this. I'm excited to see this! @MrBeast That's pretty cool to see Gordan Ramsay being a part of a major project for a video. I really do wonder what his purpose is for this. I'm excited to see this!

The YouTuber's reply was very interesting and amplified the anticipation ten-fold.

Fans began speculating about Gordon Ramsey's role in the IRL recreation of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

DaleyB @virascareNFT @MrBeast @HONKLVJY Gordon Ramsey no doubt will play the part of Arthur Slugworth! @MrBeast @HONKLVJY Gordon Ramsey no doubt will play the part of Arthur Slugworth!

Shallowastaken @MannilShan @MrBeast @HONKLVJY OHH NO I am gonna think about this for everyday until the video comes @MrBeast @HONKLVJY OHH NO I am gonna think about this for everyday until the video comes

MrSickMinded @MrSickMinded @MrBeast @HONKLVJY He probably going to decide who’s chocolate is better. But those he even know how to critic Chocolate?? @MrBeast @HONKLVJY He probably going to decide who’s chocolate is better. But those he even know how to critic Chocolate??

YouTube content creator Grandayy suggested Jimmy get Gordon Ramsey to critique and review his line of burgers.

Fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes.

Minecraft content creator Karl Jacob's hilarious tweet attracted more than 29k likes.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @MrBeast Jimmy got Gordon Ramsey which indirectly was for me which means you guys have to watch this video to thank him please @MrBeast Jimmy got Gordon Ramsey which indirectly was for me which means you guys have to watch this video to thank him please

Some fans on Twitter wanted the YouTuber to recreate the iconic scene from the classic movie.

Joe Makowski @FlatterNewt1036 @MrBeast If Jimmy doesn’t recreate this scene I’m gonna be a little disappointed. Super excited to see it! @MrBeast If Jimmy doesn’t recreate this scene I’m gonna be a little disappointed. Super excited to see it! https://t.co/ibliW3t92Y

Fans stated that the content creator's attempt to create a real-life version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory would be something to look forward to.

Diego @Diego03890524 @MrBeast I can tell from today that this project has a lot in front of it, and its goma be awesome @MrBeast I can tell from today that this project has a lot in front of it, and its goma be awesome https://t.co/2EtvBxsziD

Twitter fans began contemplating whether the chocolate factory video would be bigger than the YouTuber's previous recreation of Netflix's Squid Game.

A small debate amongst the community members began.

Some fans speculated that MrBeast would reach the 100 million subscriber mark on the first day the video goes live.

Jimmy is easily one of the most recognizable names on the internet. His innovative and unique video projects have enabled him to amass a huge following of more than 95.9 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 15.7 billion video views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far