Gordon Ramsay set to appear as a judge on MrBeast's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory video

Earlier this month, popular YouTuber and content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" teased that he was recreating the fantastical Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory in real life and shared some early production pictures of the set.
A few days later, the YouTuber shared a small video of the famous chocolate waterfall that was being worked upon.
The series of announcements and teaser tweets has caused fans to go into a frenzy as they could not stop speculating on who would join the famous content creator's video.
On May 30, MrBeast made a new announcement regarding his upcoming venture and revealed that famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey will be making an appearance as a Judge and stated:
"In our recreation of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory we have Gordon Ramsey, a chocolate waterfall/river, and a custom-built warehouse full of candy challenges to decide who wins it. Can't wait for you to see this video."
MrBeast reveals Gordon Ramsey is joining his IRL recreation of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, fans react
As expected, the influencer's tweet went viral on the social media platform as it garnered more than 140k likes and 1.6k fans replied to the surprising reveal.
Fans were ecstatic to find out why the celebrity chef was making an appearance in the upcoming video.
The YouTuber's reply was very interesting and amplified the anticipation ten-fold.
Fans began speculating about Gordon Ramsey's role in the IRL recreation of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
YouTube content creator Grandayy suggested Jimmy get Gordon Ramsey to critique and review his line of burgers.
Fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes.
Minecraft content creator Karl Jacob's hilarious tweet attracted more than 29k likes.
Some fans on Twitter wanted the YouTuber to recreate the iconic scene from the classic movie.
Fans stated that the content creator's attempt to create a real-life version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory would be something to look forward to.
Twitter fans began contemplating whether the chocolate factory video would be bigger than the YouTuber's previous recreation of Netflix's Squid Game.
A small debate amongst the community members began.
Some fans speculated that MrBeast would reach the 100 million subscriber mark on the first day the video goes live.
Jimmy is easily one of the most recognizable names on the internet. His innovative and unique video projects have enabled him to amass a huge following of more than 95.9 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 15.7 billion video views.