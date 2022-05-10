Fans react as MrBeast shares glimpses from his much-awaited Willy Wonka chocolate factory

Earlier today, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson shared a sneak peek inside his much-awaited Willy Wonka-inspired chocolate factory, and fans loved it.

The YouTuber took to his official Twitter handle to share a small clip of his chocolate waterfall inside the magical chocolate factory, and it looked delicious.

After hitting the astonishing 13 billion mark on YouTube, MrBeast revealed that he is working on 2 Squid Games level videos simultaneously, one of them being the Willy Wonka project.

MrBeast finally shared a sneak peek inside the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory

In the most recent Twitter post, MrBeast gave an exciting sneak peek inside the Willy Wonka Chocolate factory. Jimmy never fails to amaze his viewers with anything extraordinary every time he comes up with a masterpiece.

MrBeast @MrBeast Wouldn’t be Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory without a chocolate waterfall 🤪 Wouldn’t be Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory without a chocolate waterfall 🤪 https://t.co/NYF5A9dh9l

This time, he made fans go crazy in excitement with his Willy Wonka chocolate factory and, more interestingly, the chocolate waterfall everyone has been dreaming about since their childhood. As evident from the clip, the Chocolate Factory will have one delicious chocolate waterfall.

The journey of Willy Wonka Chocolate factory started when Jimmy ventured into the food business and launched his very own chocolate brand called Feastables.

However, it wasn't just a simple chocolate brand launch as expected. There was a big twist. With his chocolate bars, Jimmy is recreating a Willy Wonka-inspired competition for his viewers.

MrBeast @MrBeast We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard 😂 https://t.co/jJbcgykKtM

To put it simply, the three flavored chocolate bars launched by the YouTuber himself had multiple prizes hidden in them. However, more interestingly, ten random bars had a golden ticket in them.

The ten lucky winners who got the golden ticket will now compete in MrBeast's next YouTube video to win an entire chocolate factory.

MrBeast @MrBeast



feastables.com I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :)))) I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :))))feastables.com https://t.co/98dSUoVvzC

The tweet has already gone viral at the time of writing, fetching over 1.7 million viewers and 85.4k likes within a few hours.

Fans react to the much-awaited chocolate waterfall

As expected, the delicious chocolate waterfall elicited many interesting reactions from fans. While most viewers can be mesmerized by the masterpiece, a handful of users have started connecting the YouTuber's tweet to Elon's.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Tubbo @TubboLive @MrBeast this is holy like really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really hol @MrBeast this is holy like really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really holy really hol

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @MrBeast after Taco Bell for the 5th night in a row @MrBeast after Taco Bell for the 5th night in a row

ً @TrolledByJimmy @MrBeast I can’t believe it as ur number 1 fan it’s time to admit i admit u fell off @MrBeast I can’t believe it as ur number 1 fan it’s time to admit i admit u fell off😭😭

jayden @YourPrincess @MrBeast im just looking in the comments for jokes saying its anything but chocolate LMAO @MrBeast im just looking in the comments for jokes saying its anything but chocolate LMAO

Dave @Krtzyy @MrBeast is it hot? how does it stay liquid @MrBeast is it hot? how does it stay liquid

dk @dakotaz @MrBeast At this point.. just make the new movie @MrBeast At this point.. just make the new movie

Encrypted Sword Productions @WaqasSh95084512 @MrBeast Nice bro. The only thing is, you put in so much effort just so the waterfall is running in the background. @MrBeast Nice bro. The only thing is, you put in so much effort just so the waterfall is running in the background.

Skib @MrSkibz @MrBeast can I get a job at your warehouse? totally unrelated to the chocolate. @MrBeast can I get a job at your warehouse? totally unrelated to the chocolate.

The idea of cruising in a chocolate factory is fascinating on its own. With the Willy Wonka project in its early stages, fans may have to wait a bit longer to get some more inside details on the upcoming project.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar