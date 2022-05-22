YouTube star MrBeast reveals his favorite video on his channel so far

Jimmy "MrBeast", the king of YouTube, is back at it again, and this time it's about digging wells in Africa. MrBeast has now taken another big step regarding helping those in need, and what's better than providing clean drinking water to people. And the fans are loving every bit of it.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on May 21, Jimmy revealed his favorite video on his channel, and it's none other than one of his most recent videos in which he built wells in Africa's two villages to help people get clean drinking water.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the project.

MrBeast's new philanthropic YouTube video is the talk of the town

In the past, MrBeast has donated items worth millions of dollars to those in need, effectively bettering the lives of thousands of people. From providing food to giving away cars and homes, Jimmy has done it all with utmost perfection. In the spirit of this, building a well for people to have at least clean drinking water seems to be the next logical step for the YouTuber with a big wallet and an even bigger heart.

youtu.be/aSQUg-h8G4s We went to Africa and built some wells and it’s of my favorite videos we’ve made 🥰 We went to Africa and built some wells and it’s of my favorite videos we’ve made 🥰youtu.be/aSQUg-h8G4s

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jimmy revealed his favorite YouTube video so far, and it's none other than the most recent philanthropic video on his "Beast Philanthropy" channel.

For this initiative, Jimmy joined hands with Community Development Volunteers for Technical Assistance (CDVTA) to dig two wells in the villages of Cameroon so that the villagers could get access to clean drinking water. Jimmy and his team plan to build two separate wells to produce 10,000 liters of clean drinking water per day.

The first well, which Jimmy calls the "1st Beast Philanthropy Well," will go down 180 feet, and the second well named the "2nd Beast Philanthropy Well," will go down 270 feet. The video further mentions:

"These wells are gonna serve between 9 and 12,000 people, which means that each person is gonna get at least 2 liters of clean drinking water a day."

Fans react to MrBeast's incredible philanthropic work

As expected, the tweet has already gone viral on Twitter, fetching over 42.9k likes within a few hours. Since the video was made public, support has been pouring in, with fans appreciating and supporting the Philanthropic YouTuber for his incredible work. It goes without saying, but the noble cause that he has undertaken will help thousands of people.

Here are some of the tweets in this regard.

Peetah Jay @jay_peetah



@MrBeast My dear Western family, Africa is a continent with 56 countries. @MrBeast , which country specifically?

@MrBeast You know what we should build next? Solar panels! But not any kind of solar panels but a straight up solar farm!!!

@MrBeast @pulte This made me ugly cry I'm showing this video to my kids because all too often they are picky about what they eat and drink and I tell them constantly that other kids around the world don't have these privileges and they need to stop wasting so much! So thank you

@MrBeast not me watching all ads on your philanthropy channel

@MrBeast Good job. More agriculture is needed in 3 world countries. And the education how to self sustain more efficiently in these areas.

@MrBeast Excellent way to do unmeasurable good. The war between Russia and Ukraine is going to be super rough due to lack of wheat supplies. Probably hundreds of thousands of people in Africa will starve. I wonder if there's a way you can help with that future problem now?

@MrBeast I'm thinking maybe there's a way to help several villages to set up proper agriculture before it's too late and half the continent starves? It's a tall order but even a few villages being set up could potentially save hundreds of thousands of people...

@MrBeast I saw this and cried . Thank you so much for caring . These poor people drinking that nasty water . ..this will help infants get a better start in life .. if I could I would take every needy baby .

@MrBeast This is crazy man. I'm from Kenya in Africa. Athi river to be presice. I'd love to host you guys sometime in my home just to appreciate yall. Stay blessed brother.

Jimmy's adventures on YouTube have been nothing short of inspiring. From a mere 7,000 views at the age of 13 to amassing over 13 billion views at 24, the journey has been truly inspiring for many online content creators out there.

Jimmy has come a long way since starting his YouTube channel in 2013. The 24-year-old American YouTuber is already at the top of his YouTube career and will hit the nine-digit milestone very soon. With all this and the upcoming big projects, it seems like Jimmy has no plans of slowing down anytime soon in the future.

Edited by R. Elahi