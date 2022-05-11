5 times MrBeast took on projects that were larger than life

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast on the internet, is certainly a big personality. The YouTuber recently turned 24, but has already accomplished many large feats during his career. As one of the top earners on YouTube, he has the finances to accomplish some big feats.

On this list, we take a look at five of the biggest projects Donaldson has undertaken in his career.

Five huge projects executed by MrBeast

1) Team Trees

In 2019, Donaldson teamed up with YouTuber Mark Rober to start the fundraising challenge Team Trees. The fundraiser pledged to plant one tree for every dollar donated, with the goal of raising $20 million for the Arbor Day Foundation.

The charity was a huge success, having raised nearly $24 million and vowing to fulfill their promise of planting all the trees by the end of 2022. So far, they have planted over half of the total trees pledged.

Team Trees was bolstered by support from multiple big YouTubers and streamers, such as Pewdiepie, Jacksepticeye and Ninja. It also received large donations from corporate executives like Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Tesla's Elon Musk.

2) Team Seas

Donaldson and Rober partnered up once again in 2021 for Team Seas. Following the same format as Team Trees, this time, the YouTubers pledged to remove one pound of marine debris from the world's oceans for every dollar donated to the Ocean Conservancy.

Team Seas was an even bigger success, raising over $30 million. The fundraiser featured a similar strategy to Team Trees, as thousands of content creators around the world made videos promoting it.

3) Beast Philanthropy

In 2020, MrBeast started a new YouTube channel called Beast Philanthropy. In the channel's first video, he announced that he had purchased a large warehouse that would be used as a studio and storage space for his new charity.

Operating primarily as a food bank, Beast Philanthropy is funded by the entirety of the channel's revenue. He uploads videos in a format similar to some of his main channel's content, but with a more charitable twist.

Notably, Beast Philanthropy helped assist families affected by Hurricane Ida in 2021 by providing them with thousands of meals.

4) Squid Game

In the wake of last year's craze over the hit Netflix original series Squid Game, MrBeast decided he'd try his hand at creating a similar game featuring various content creators. It was one of the most ambitious projects on his YouTube channel, featuring a Hollywood-style production budget.

Unlike the plot of the Netflix series, nobody was in any real danger, although he did stay true to the show's usage of childhood playground games and a "life-changing" cash prize for the winner.

The 25-minute YouTube video cost him over $3 million to produce, but also received a similar amount of views to the original Squid Game series.

5) Finger on the App

MrBeast @MrBeast



I also felt bad for second place person so I’m giving them $20,000 as well After 2 days and 3 hours @Swagbacon123 was the last person with his finger on the app and won $100,000!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!I also felt bad for second place person so I’m giving them $20,000 as well After 2 days and 3 hours @Swagbacon123 was the last person with his finger on the app and won $100,000!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!I also felt bad for second place person so I’m giving them $20,000 as well ❤️

In 2020, MrBeast partnered with MSCHF, an art collective based in New York, to create a phone app game called Finger on the App. The game was simple enough, requiring players to keep their fingers pressed on the screen for as long as possible.

The last person to take their finger off of the screen would win $25,000. Four people ended up tying for first place, and they each won $20,000.

The game was so successful that a sequel of the game was launched in 2021, this time featuring a $100,000 prize. The winner held their finger on their phone screen for 51 hours, and Donaldson also gave the runner-up $20,000.

MrBeast is always pitching and working on big projects. Whether it's proposing a collaboration on an original anime with Corpse Husband, planning to purchase an esports organization, or a project for his YouTube channel that he teased would be "bigger than Squid Game," it's always interesting to see what the YouTuber plans to do next.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul