"I want to mix things up a bit"- MrBeast reveals that he wants people outside of the US to participate in his videos

The famous YouTube personality and influencer Jimmy "MrBeast" hopped on Twitter to reveal that he intends to invite people outside of the United States to participate in upcoming videos.

After he announced that he would be providing viewers with a chance to be featured in a future video, fans flocked in from various countries to express their desire to participate.

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI… We are looking for more subscribers outside the US to be in videos! Just submit some basic info here and there is a chance we call on you when we need people for a shoot We are looking for more subscribers outside the US to be in videos! Just submit some basic info here and there is a chance we call on you when we need people for a shoot ❤️docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI…

Some fans wondered why the influencer only wanted fans outside the US to apply. He replied by saying:

"People in the US can submit it as well! Just specifically at this moment I want to mix things a bit."

Twitter responds to MrBeast's call for fans outside of the US to participate in upcoming videos

As expected, Jimmy's tweet immediately went viral on the social media platform, attracting more than 2.1k replies and 26k likes within seven hours of it being posted.

Fans were elated to hear that the YouTuber wanted viewers and subscribers outside the US to participate in upcoming videos. Several Twitter users expressed their interest by replying to the thread:

My Name is Stephen Samuel

My school is currently on strike and for over three months and the strike has been extended by another 3 months... I'm just here doing nothing and jobless... Please choose me......

My Name is Stephen Samuel

My school is currently on strike and for over three months and the strike has been extended by another 3 months... I'm just here doing nothing and jobless... Please choose me......

I'm lively and can speak in front of camera @MrBeast I'm from Nigeria

Some fans mentioned that they felt left out after only seeing participants from the US in his videos. They were grateful for the opportunity to apply:

BarizForReal @BarizAbdul @MrBeast I always felt left out when you only wanted people in the US in your videos .it is really great of you to give others a chance aswell

There were plenty of humorous replies to the YouTuber's call to action. A fan sarcastically stated that they were from Kentucky and had submitted the application form.

greg @greg16676935420 @MrBeast Hey I live in kentuckey and just submitted my application

Some Twitter users took this as an opportunity to criticize the content creator's recent content:

Glacial | neverRatiodagain @Gl_acial @MrBeast After being a loyal fan of over 3 years I can say with confidence that you've fallen off, you don't hit the same anymore and it's heartbreaking to see, I'm removing you from my subscriptions

Adalon @adalondragon @Gl_acial @MrBeast It is true that lower budget videos were (had to be) more creative too. Undeniable... Who knew too much money would end up overpowering pure raw talent 🫤

Fans continue to reply to the philanthropist's tweet as many of them look forward to getting featured in an upcoming project.

How can fans apply to be in MrBeast's projects?

Fans interested in being featured in the YouTuber's upcoming video projects can fill out and submit the form attached to the MrBeast tweet embedded at the beginning of the article.

The Google Form consists of a total of 18 questions, and it asks fans basic questions such as their name, email address, if they are currently subscribed to the YouTuber's channel, if they have a valid passport, and their vaccination status.

Fans who are selected can expect a call from the influencer's casting department.

