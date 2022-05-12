What is MrBeast’s net worth? Analyzing the streamer’s net worth following hilarious Twitter conversation with Elon Musk

Jimmy "MrBeast" is one of the most well-known names on the internet. The YouTuber has one of the highest subscriber counts on YouTube, and he was the platform's highest earning individual in 2021.

Donaldson recently made headlines for a conversation that he had with Elon Musk over Twitter. He asked the billionaire if he would hand over ownership of Twitter in the event of Musk's untimely death. Musk, who recently bought the social media platform, agreed.

This conversation between the two prominent personalities has some people asking the question, 'What is MrBeast's net worth?'

Analyzing MrBeast's net worth

In January of 2022, Donaldson was estimated to be the highest-earning YouTuber on the platform for the previous year. His income, from 2021, was estimated to be $54 million. It was reported that if those numbers are accurate, Donaldson might have made as much money as actor Vin Diesel in 2021.

Besides his YouTube channel, Donaldson also makes money through entrepreneurial ventures such as Feastables. The website sells chocolate and other snacks. He also owns MrBeast Burger, a delivery-only restaurant chain with several outlets in the United States.

Donaldson often puts his money back into his YouTube channel and businesses to continue growing on the platform, rather than spending it on expensive and flashy things. He also does numerous giveaways and charitable acts through Beast Philanthropy, a charity he created.

While an estimated net worth of $54 million is nothing to scoff at, it is dwarfed in comparison to Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO's net worth has been estimated to be anywhere between $219 billion and $268 billion, making him the richest man in the world over Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos.

Musk recently purchased the social media website Twitter for a stunning $44 billion. Though the transaction awaits approval from the SEC, Musk has already promised to give Twitter to MrBeast in the event that he were to suddenly pass away.

Musk fears that someone might have it out for him, which stems from a recent press release made by the chief of Russia's Space Agency, Dmitry Rogozin. Rogozin claimed that Russia knows that Musk is assisting Ukraine in their war with Russia and that he will face consequences. This is what prompted him to send a tweet alluding to his potential demise.

Elon Musk @elonmusk If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya

While Musk's promise to hand over Twitter to the YouTuber is far from legally binding, if such a hypothetical were to occur, it would cause his net worth to skyrocket. Donaldson would be able to add the $44 billion value of Musk's majority share of Twitter to his net worth.

