"Very wholesome compared to other orgs" - Social media reacts to Offline TV moving in together again

It’s official - Offline TV is getting together again, as confirmed during Masayoshi’s Twitch stream on December 16, 2022. Most of the crew is getting back together to live in one house and create content again. However, the entire streaming team is reuniting for various reasons.

It was confirmed on Twitter via the official Offline TV account that Michael, Pokimane, and Yvonne will not be moving in but will visit frequently. While some are disappointed that a few won’t be coming together, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

A Reddit user commented that the group is very wholesome compared to other orgs.

Offline TV moves back in together, and social media is excited about the update

During Masayoshi’s Twitch stream, fans could see several streamers interacting and coming together again in a hotel room, talking about how it felt right to be back together again. A bit later, a clip was picked up and posted to Reddit, where the announcement was officially made.

Throughout this portion of the stream, chat in Masayoshi’s stream were going nuts about an Offline TV reunion, hoping to see them come together in a house or apartment. It turns out the fans were right. They got to see several OTV streamers holding moving boxes outside of a U-Haul.

While many were standing outside, smiling with excitement, Lilypichu spoke up.

“Just like old times.”

The U-Haul left, and fans were treated to the Offline TV crew standing outside a two-story house that was blurred out - likely to avoid doxxing. The screen had bold text, reading “We’re moving back in together” and “New video every other week.”

OfflineTV @OfflineTV michael, poki, & yvonne won’t be living here but they’ll be over all the time michael, poki, & yvonne won’t be living here but they’ll be over all the time ☺️💓

Fans were then treated to Michael leaving a room under the stairs, similar to the room Harry Potter lived in during the first book/film. He clarified that he doesn’t live there and that they should look at what’s happening upstairs.

Social media is excited for Offline TV to come back together again

Many are filled with excitement that OTV is going to be producing content together in person again. Whether on Reddit or Twitter, fans were glad to see this.

While the initial tweet about the move-in featured few responses, the holiday photo they took together was filled with exciting tweets.

Pokimane also showed her support on Twitter, with OTV Twitter wishing her well, as the streamer is currently under the weather with COVID-19.

Quite a few fans showed up on Twitter to shower the OTV group with praise and excitement for the future.

While some on Reddit were happy to see this, others compared it to a similar organization, which is hip-deep in controversy. One Redditor pointed out that OTV has had its share of controversial moments.

Some on Reddit pointed out that Offline TV has had its own troubles in the past. (Image via StreamFails/Reddit)

It’s clear that OTV fans missed seeing these content creators together, and while it’s not known what their plans are, many are excited to see whatever comes of the group living together again.

